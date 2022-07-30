Some US$1.28 billion will be at stake tonight in the Mega Millions lottery

The gargantuan Mega Millions lottery jackpot continues to grow as authorities increased the massive jackpot to $1.28 billion on Friday, just hours before the next draw.

The gigantic loot remains the third largest prize in the country and is the result of 29 consecutive draws without anyone guessing right the six numbers of the game.

The last time someone hit the Mega Millions jackpot was on April 15.

If no one wins the jackpot tonight, lottery officials expect the prize to rise to $1.7 billion by the next drawing on Tuesday, making it the largest lottery jackpot in the country.

However, experts warned locals before rushing out to spend two dollars on a ticket, to keep in mind that the odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are a staggering 1 in 302.5 million.

The estimated $1.28 billion prize pool goes to players who earn their earnings through a life annuitypaid annually for 29 years.

Nearly all of the winners opt for the cash option, which for Friday’s drawing is estimated at $747.2 million.

The jackpot is the focus of lotteries held in the US.

Across the country, state lottery systems use lottery proceeds to power education, tourism, transportation, and much more.

With the big haul from Mega Millions, state officials they hope that the greatest national interest in getting the jackpot translates into more funds for their own causes.