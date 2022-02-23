The refresh rate of the Galaxy S21 FE screen drops below 60 hertz causing an annoying slowdown in the smartphone.

One of the most talked about phones throughout 2021 was the latest member of the Galaxy S21 series, a Samsung Galaxy S21 FE that finally reached the market at the beginning of this year and which we have already been able to analyze in depth.

The fact that this terminal has been presented later than expected makes us suppose that Samsung had more time to test it properly and fix all the little bugs it might have before releasebut this is not so, as some users of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE are reporting problems with the refresh rate of the screen of this device.

This problem affects both devices with a Qualcomm processor and those with an Exynos chipset.

As the guys from the specialized medium SamMobile tell us, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE have a problem with the refresh rate of their screens, since this drops below 60 hertz causing an annoying slowdown in the device.

We must remember that the Galaxy S21 FE does not have a variable refresh rate that his older brothers do have and therefore we can only configure the screen of the same with a refresh rate of 60 or 120 Hz.

As confirmed by SamMobile, this problem affects both to the variants with a Snapdragon processor and those that are equipped with an Exynos chip and a workaround to fix this bug is turn screen off and back on.

Based on everything exposed so far, this failure seems to be more a software problem than a hardware one, something that is positive since, if so, could be fixed in a future updatewhich we hope will not take too long to arrive.

