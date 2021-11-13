some Xbox 360 games are getting updates, what’s next? – Multiplayer.it

According to the reports of some players, some Xbox 360 games like Fable 3, Oblivion and Fallout 3 are getting gods update on Xbox Series X | S, which could suggest the arrival of interesting news.

The reports have been reported on the ResetERA forum, where we learn that the backward compatible games that are receiving updates are Fallout 3, Fallout New Vegas, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, Fable Anniversary, Fable 2, Dead Space, Dead Space 3, Dragon Age Origins and Dragon Age 2. But in reality there may also be others that we are not yet aware of.

Given that many of the aforementioned games already run in 4K on Xbox Series X | S, according to hypotheses on the net, the updates could improve the performance of the aforementioned games thanks to FPS Boost, thus reaching the 60fps.

The interesting thing is that the updates arrived just a few days from the Xbox Anniversary Celebration, the November 15th event that will celebrate the twentieth anniversary of the Xbox brand. In short, there may be a small, but welcome, surprise in store for players in this sense.

Staying on the subject, yesterday Gucci presented a special high-fashion model of the Xbox Series X to celebrate the twentieth anniversary of the Xbox, on sale in extremely limited bundles at a price of 7,000 euros.