Tech

Some Xbox Series X | S do not play 100GB 4K Blu-rays well: video and audio issues, even for HDR

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee7 hours ago
0 27 1 minute read

Some 4K Blu-rays do not play properly on Xbox Series X and S, according to some testimonials reported on Reddit. In particular, it would appear that the most involved are the 100GB triple-layer 4K Blu-rays.

Problems encountered

The defects found are heterogeneous and concern both video and audio. Introductory sequences, for example, can take several minutes to load rather than tens of seconds.

The audio can be low or even absent and in other cases, some users have reported, the images are grainy or not of the quality expected from a 4K Blu-ray. HDR can also be washed out.

Additionally, some users have reported that when reading 100GB 4K Blu-rays the new Xboxes are very noisy, while there seems to be no problem when a dual-layer 4K Blu-ray is played by the Xbox Series X | S.

Likewise, the testimonies are often conflicting: In some cases, users who have played the same content have had different results, suggesting that the problem could only be related to some Xbox Series X | S.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee7 hours ago
0 27 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

The € 6 bonus on Amazon, here’s how to get it

November 30, 2021

Boson nasal swab at € 3.35 on Amazon: very popular

2 weeks ago

trailer of the crossover presents the skins of the ninja of the Leaf – Nerd4.life

November 16, 2021

what it is and why it is very useful at home

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button