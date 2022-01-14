Some Xbox Series X | S do not play 100GB 4K Blu-rays well: video and audio issues, even for HDR

Some 4K Blu-rays do not play properly on Xbox Series X and S, according to some testimonials reported on Reddit. In particular, it would appear that the most involved are the 100GB triple-layer 4K Blu-rays.

Problems encountered

The defects found are heterogeneous and concern both video and audio. Introductory sequences, for example, can take several minutes to load rather than tens of seconds.

The audio can be low or even absent and in other cases, some users have reported, the images are grainy or not of the quality expected from a 4K Blu-ray. HDR can also be washed out.

Additionally, some users have reported that when reading 100GB 4K Blu-rays the new Xboxes are very noisy, while there seems to be no problem when a dual-layer 4K Blu-ray is played by the Xbox Series X | S.

Likewise, the testimonies are often conflicting: In some cases, users who have played the same content have had different results, suggesting that the problem could only be related to some Xbox Series X | S.