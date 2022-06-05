Some young Brits weigh in on the Queen’s Jubilee

The best moments of the mega-concert in honor of Queen Elizabeth II 1:50

(CNN) — This weekend, millions of people in towns and cities across the UK will mark 70 years of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign.

In London, your Platinum Jubilee is celebrated with a variety of events, from a parade to an airshow to a star-studded party at Buckingham Palace. Meanwhile, the capital’s neighborhoods decked out in Union Jacks and red, white and blue bunting are hosting more than 3,000 street celebrations and preparing feasts of chicken sandwiches and coronation trifles.

But as crowds flock to the capital, some young Britons are actively avoiding the festivities. Many are indifferent, others are irritated by all the pomp and ceremony of a person and institution that they say has no place in their lives. They cite everything from colonialism to a lack of diversity as reasons they won’t be in the crowd of royal revelers this weekend.

“I’m fed up. I’m currently packing to go to Italy,” Joss MacDonald told CNN Tuesday from his home in the London Borough of Hackney, where nearly 50 street events have been staged this weekend.

MacDonald said he would travel to Italy the next day, in time to mark Republic Day, the June 2 anniversary of the post-World War II referendum that saw the country abolish its monarchy in 1946. MacDonald says it was a ” fortuitous coincidence”, which he would take advantage of to accompany the Italians in their celebrations and parties in the streets of Sicily, before spending the rest of his vacation in the sun with his partner.

MacDonald commented that his childhood was not filled with memories of the queen and his family was far from “realistic”. But her mother will be attending an anniversary gathering down the street from her, she said, “mainly because it’s a good excuse for a party.”

Like many other young Britons, MacDonald said the monarchy, whose wealth and power are tied to a legacy of British colonialism, has failed to modernize and is out of touch with today’s multicultural Britain. The 29-year-old potter said he thought the royal family with “its history of militarism and imperialism” was undemocratic and should be abolished, not celebrated in a four-day jubilee across the UK.

“I’m not going to envy people for a good time. I think the opportunity to have a big national celebration is great, but it’s a shame that it has to be for this institution,” he added.

Surveys suggest attitudes towards the royal family among young people in Britain have changed since 2019, a year after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding, a union that raised hopes they would reshape the royal family in their own image. contemporary and inclusive. YouGov polls in 2019 indicated that 46% of 18-24 year olds thought the monarchy should continue, while 26% said the country should have an elected head of state and 28% were unsure.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced in January 2020 that they would be “retiring” from their roles as royals and in February 2021 the palace confirmed that they would not return as active members of the British royal family. Polling conducted by YouGov from March to May 2021 showed that 31% of respondents aged 18-24 said they wanted the monarchy to continue, while 41% believed Britain should have an elected head of state and 28% were undecided.

Ahead of the Platinum Jubilee, CNN spoke to several Britons under 30 living in London, the epicenter of the festivities, about their views.

Josie Watson, 25, was not tuned in on Saturday night for the privately funded 15 million pound ($19 million) “People’s Pageant” festival, which will feature, among other things, a 20-foot puppet high from the queen with an entourage of corgi puppets, a dancing wedding cake and singer Ed Sheeran. Instead, the highlight of her weekend will be seeing Abba Voyage, a concert made up of holographic appearances by the Swedish pop band, with her mother.

Watson said she is apathetic about the jubilee because she “doesn’t see the point in celebrating someone who’s just been born into a family and given a role.”

The tech journalist lives in Ealing, a borough in west London, where residents will organize 154 street events, among others to be held in any London borough this weekend.

Despite growing up in a pro-monarchy family, Watson believes that “young people become disconnected from the royal family because we’ve never lived in a time where their leadership has meant much.” They served their purpose of providing “patriotism and leadership” during the war, but now “priorities have changed,” she added.

Robert Hazell, professor of government and the constitution at University College London and co-editor of “The Role of Monarchy in Modern Democracy: European Monarchies Compared,” told CNN that there are many possible reasons for the apparent change in attitude toward the British monarchy among a younger generation of Britons.

“We have an aging monarch. It’s hard for young people to identify with someone who is very old,” said Hazell. But with Prince William and Catherine making more public engagements with their children, she hopes interest will pick up again as Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis eventually become teenagers.

But for Watson, age is not the issue. “We just don’t see enough of ourselves in them,” she said.

Pakistani-British freelance journalist Asiya Istikhar, 22, said she felt a change in the way ethnic minorities related to the royal family when biracial American actress Meghan Markle appeared on the scene. When Istikhar was growing up, it became a ritual in the family for her to see royal events from time to time, especially for her mother, who loved Princess Diana, but was never that interested herself.

It wasn’t until Prince Harry and Meghan’s relationship that she became excited about the royals, she said. But that excitement quickly turned to horror when she watched the British tabloids cover Meghan. “For many, many weeks at a time, you would just be reading a newspaper or seeing various articles online that were just mercilessly destroying Meghan,” she noted.

Harry spoke openly about the racial abuse Meghan faced from elements of the press in an interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, saying it pained him that no one in his family said anything or showed “public support” for his wife in response.

Watch the highlights of Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee 2:08

Istikhar said this perceived lack of support for Meghan from the royal family has not instilled much hope among young people, particularly people of color, that the monarchy can change.

Istikhar plans to head to her family’s home in Birmingham in a “purposely orchestrated” move to avoid the big celebration and 101st street parties taking place in Southwark, on the south bank of the Thames, where she lives, because she doesn’t he has an interest in celebrating the “70-year reign of an unelected monarch.”

Meanwhile, Roisin Conneely, a 26-year-old digital communications professional, has big plans for her weekend: spending it at her home in Redbridge, east London, watching the latest season of “Stranger Things.”

“I couldn’t care less,” he said of the jubilee.