someone has already seen the new film with Keanu Reeves and gave their response

We are still quite a long way from the debut date of Matrix 4, the long-awaited sequel that will bring back to the big screen Keanu Reeves And Carrie-Ann Moss in the historic role of Neo and Trinity, but in the meantime, someone has already had the opportunity to see the new film by Lana Wachowski.

In fact, it seems that the Warner Bros. kicked off the test screening, thus allowing a small audience to admire the first version of the sci-fi to take note of the reactions and evaluate any reshoot or more or less substantial changes. Well, following the projections, a reaction published by David Manning, who apparently liked Lana Wachowski’s new work:

“I attended a screening of The Matrix Resurrections this afternoon and it is: weird, meta, compelling, surprisingly fun and ambitious, if we want to find fault. I expect very varied discussions about it, but whoever loves it will love it very much. “ The user specified in a second tweet: “It is absolutely the work of Cloud Atlas’ Lana Wachowski and not Jupiter Ascending.”

This is definitely the work of CLOUD ATLAS Lana Wachowski, not JUPITER ASCENDING Lana Wachowski. – David Manning (@ViewerAnon) June 16, 2021

In a third post he then added that, although the invitation to the screening spoke of a generic “new Matrix film”, the writing appeared on the big screen confirmed that the official title will be The Matrix Resurrection, as had been rumored for some time.

To return to the cast, alongside Keanu Reeves and Carrie Ann-Moss, too Jada Pinkett-Smith, who will resume the role of Niobe, Daniel Bernhardt such as Agent Johnson and Lambert Wilson in the guise of the Merovingian. Among the new entries we find instead Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra, Jonathan Groff and the last one announced Christina Ricci.

Written by Lana Wachowski together with Aleksander Hemon And David Mitchell – former author of Cloud Atlas -, Matrix 4 will hit theaters on December 22, 2021. In the meantime, what do you think of this first reaction?

The first chapter of the saga, we recall, arrived in theaters in 1999, obtaining enormous success with the public and winning numerous awards, including 4 Oscars. Its enormous cultural impact has over time made it a cult for lovers of sci-fi / cyberpunk imagery, making it one of the major sources of inspiration for subsequent works of the same genre. In 2012 he was chosen for conservation in the National Film Registry of the United States Library of Congress.

They were part of the original cast Keanu Reeves (Thomas A. Anderson / Neo), Laurence Fishburne (Morpheus), Carrie-Anne Moss (Trinity), Hugo Weaving (Agent Smith), Joe Pantoliano (Cypher), Julian Arahanga (Apoc), Anthony Ray Parker (Dozer), Marcus Chong (Tank), Matt Doran (Mouse), Gloria Foster (the Oracle), Belinda McClory (Switch), Paul Goddard (Agent Brown), Robert Taylor (Agent Jones), Rex Linn (Agent Brown), Ada Nicodemou (DuJour).

