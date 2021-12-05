Someone is using Apple’s AirTags to steal luxury cars

AirTags used to “sniff” luxury cars: this is what has been happening for two months in Canada, but the problem could spread like wildfire to other territories

This is not the first time we have told you about the distorted use of AirTag, the small cheap trackers devised by Apple to track objects of various kinds thanks to the potential of the rich “Where is” ecosystem. And so, after the last second challenge to the bike thief, the pocket devices of the Cupertino giant have turned into a cunning (albeit abusive) method to get their hands on luxury car.

This is what has been happening in the last two months in Canada, where several criminals have devised a way to exploit Apple’s technology and locate the location of the expensive car owned by the unfortunate user. According to what was released recently by the York Regional Police, they are already five car thefts realized thanks to the “potential” of the AirTags and it is not excluded that a single signature may be hidden behind the principal.

Hidden AirTags to track luxury cars

The method devised by the criminals consists in the “strategic” positioning of Apple’s small trackers in seemingly unsuspected places, such as in fuel cap or in the tow hook of the flaming car targeted, in most cases parked in public places or in parking lots. In this way, the car is constantly located by the thief, who then goes into action, minimizing the risk of being discovered.

York Regional Police predicts that auto theft will be even greater in the future AirTag, for a problem that could even extend beyond the current American borders. In order to avoid further abusive phenomena, the police encouraged owners of luxury cars to park their vehicle in a closed garage and, where possible, carry out regular inspections in order to look for any locators, especially in the presence of unknown AirTag notifications. .