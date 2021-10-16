News

Someone special convinced Adam Sandler to take the part in Uncut Gems

Posted on
Getting out of your comfort zone is not easy for anyone, not even for a famous actor: when your name is Adam Sandler and you have lived for years lending your face to comedies not exactly acclaimed by the critics (with exceptions such as the splendid Punch-Drunk Love by Paul Thomas Anderson) but successful, therefore, change can be scary.

When he was offered to replace Jonah Hill as the protagonist of the Safdie brothers’ film Uncut Gems, therefore, Sandler staggered: the opportunity to aim for something big was obviously inviting, but equally big was obviously the fear of taking the longest step.

Decisive was then the intervention of Sandler’s wife, Jackie: “I had read the script and loved it, but I was very scared. So, I asked Jackie to read it. We do these things together, me and Jackie, we discuss what I should do and she gives me the courage and strength to dive into this stuff. So she reads it and says to me: ‘You have to do it’, and as soon as she tells me to do it I say to her: ‘Ok’. I threw myself into it and had to do so many scenes where I am bad things happen, I’m naked (this is terrible for everyone) and things like that, but it was beautiful ” said the actor.

Woe to underestimate Sandler’s performance, therefore: the actor wants the Oscar for Uncut Gems, otherwise he threatens to return to filming just bad movies. Also Adam Sandler recently told a funny episode that happened on the set of Uncut Gems.

