Someone stole Tom Cruise’s BMW while filming

Since the coronavirus pandemic that has affected the whole globe since March of last year, the shooting of films and television series have suffered major setbacks, which have led to inevitable postponements for products that often have not been able to debut in the salt, having been closed for a very long time.

For some months now, however, the producers they started to grind minutes after minutes of material a day with the aim of making up for lost time, and fans of the small and big screen can finally breathe a sigh of relief, as the release dates of many products are approaching at full speed.

However, this does not mean that the actors have solved all their problems, because there is at least one that will not be so happy. We are talking about the British Tom Cruise to whom, not many hours ago, the huge BMW X7 was stolen with which he used to move daily.

The Hollywood star was surprised while on the set of the next iteration of “Mission: Impossible”. His and personal safety SUVs were parked outside the Birmingham Grand Hotel. Based on what is reported by the The Sun the vehicle would have been found a few hours later completely without custody in the town of Smethwick. Thankfully the vehicle is safe, but apparently all suitcases and personal belongings of security members were lost.

Local law enforcement believe the thieves managed to replicate the signal emitted by the electronic key (keyless) original for unlocking the vehicle. The criminals probably knew very well about the tracking system installed on the German SUV, so they decided to immediately get rid of the X7 to take advantage of the objects inside.

For the moment this is all the information available to us, but for our part we hope that the car manufacturers will work to make the keyless system more secure. Today it is in fact possible to appropriate someone else’s vehicle in a few seconds by exploiting the gaps in electronic encryption, but there are some measures to defend oneself. Tesla, for its part, has already promised to have worked on an ultra-secure keyless system with IR-UWB technology, but in all likelihood we will not see it commercialized very soon.