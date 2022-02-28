Someone suggested a resemblance between Bomba Tucumana and Jennifer Aniston, and the memes exploded!

Gladys “La Bomba Tucumana” went viral on social media after being compared to Jennifer Aniston, the star of Friends. Despite the fact that the two work in completely different fields, Gladys in the Argentine tropical music industry and Jennifer in Hollywood, Internet users found a great point in common between the two.

It all started when a photo of “La Bomba Tucumana” was spread with a very particular look: hair dyed blonde and with some highlights, straightened and parted on the side, as it was used in the 90s. At the time, Jennifer became a fashion icon for wearing that same hair style, a trend that continues to this day.

The one who discovered the resemblance between the two was a Twitter user named Leonardo, owner of the @guarda_la_moto account. “In this photo Gladys ‘La Bomba Tucumana’ has an air of Jennifer Aniston”, he pointed out. Within a few minutes, her tweet went viral throughout the platform, filling up with comments and likes from Internet users.

“A Jennifer assembled in Tierra del Fuego, obviously,” commented a user. “For me too. She is Gladys ‘La Bomba TucumAniston’ ”, another person joked, while many other users suggested that Gladys should go to the game of The Similars, from the program Welcome aboard hosted by Guido Kaczka.

“I want to see Aniston if you can sing the best cover of I Will Survive,” joked an Internet user in a tweet, in which he shared the cover video that “La Bomba” did years ago. “Nerd. Jennifer Aniston looks like Gladys because she always set the trend for our queen,” someone else added.