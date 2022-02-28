Someone suggested a resemblance between Bomba Tucumana and Jennifer Aniston, and the memes exploded!

Gladys “La Bomba Tucumana” went viral on social media after being compared to Jennifer Aniston, the star of Friends. Despite the fact that the two work in completely different fields, Gladys in the Argentine tropical music industry and Jennifer in Hollywood, Internet users found a great point in common between the two.

It all started when a photo of “La Bomba Tucumana” was spread with a very particular look: hair dyed blonde and with some highlights, straightened and parted on the side, as it was used in the 90s. At the time, Jennifer became a fashion icon for wearing that same hair style, a trend that continues to this day.

