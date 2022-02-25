“Someone who knows how to edit and opens my eyes?”: the viral tweet where they did everything except what he asked | New Web Diary

Twitter is the social network where hundreds of contents go viral every day. Users choose what to share, the vast majority of tweets that go viral are about some everyday situation or are screenshots of chats in other applications.

On this occasion, the request of a user to help her retouch a photo in which it did not come out as she wanted went viral. This is how hundreds of tweeters used her knowledge in Photoshop and other image editors to make their own versions of what the young woman had requested.

“Someone who knows how to edit photos and opens my eyes. Thank you,” wrote the user Mercurio (@lorenaruizr_) along with a photo of her with the sun in the background that captured the attention of thousands of people.

The user’s tweet accumulated more than 34,000 likes and more than 6,400 retweets. She also had hundreds of responses to her request, but things did not go as expected because the users of the little bird’s social network modified her photo in a creative way. and unleashed the wittiest memes.

That “open my eyes” was the phrase that triggered one of the memes that users liked the most. The classic expression “friend notice” was put on the young woman’s face, so far she has almost 50 thousand likes.

Another of the memes made reference to a scene from the movie Bird Box: Blindfolded, which stars Sandra Bullock and is available on Netflix.

In any case, the young woman did receive some responses from users who managed to fulfill her request and in some images she appears with her eyes open as she wanted.

However, here we leave you the best answers with ingenious memes:

