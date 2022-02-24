“Someone who knows how to edit photos and opens my eyes”: the viral tweet that sparked the most ingenious memes | Chronicle

Twitter It is the social network where hundreds of contents go viral every day. Users choose what to share, the vast majority of tweets that go viral are about some everyday situation or are screenshots of chats in other applications.

On this occasion it viralized a user’s request for help retouching a photo that didn’t turn out the way she wanted. This was how hundreds of tweeters used their knowledge in Photoshop and other image editors to make their own versions of what the young woman had requested.

“Someone who knows how to edit photos and open my eyes. Thanks”, the user wrote Mercury (@lorenaruizr_) along with a photo of her with the sun in the background that captured the attention of thousands of people.

The tweet that went viral.



The user’s tweet accumulated more than 34,000 likes and more than 6,400 retweets. She also had hundreds of responses to her request, but things did not go as expected because the users of the little bird’s social network modified her photo in a creative way. and unleashed the wittiest memes

What “open my eyes” It was the phrase that triggered one of the memes that users liked the most. the classic expression “friend notice” It was put on the face of the young woman, so far she has almost 50 thousand likes.

“Friend realize” was one of the memes that users liked the most. (Screenshot).



Another of the memes made reference to a scene from the movie Bird Box: Blindfolded, which has as its protagonist Sandra Bullock and is available in Netflix.

In any case, the young woman did receive some responses from users who managed to fulfill her request and in some images she appears with her eyes open as she wanted.

See the best responses to the viral tweet

Uff girl, this opened my eyes even to me — TaylorSwift Eyeroll (@Eyeroll_girl)

February 22, 2022





Finally the eye comes out… �������� – Oscar Tizoc Juarez (@otjch)

February 22, 2022





