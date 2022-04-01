Someone Who Knows ‘How To Get Away With Murder’ Is Headed To ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

ads

If there’s one thing Grey’s Anatomy loves to do, it’s introduce a mysterious brother into the mix. It’s usually only Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo) who gets a sister we didn’t know about. First it was Lexie Gray (Chyler Leigh), who has sadly passed away, then it was Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary) who is currently going strong on the show.

But this time, someone new receives an unexpected visit from a brother. Who is Rome Flynn on Grey’s Anatomy? Oh brother, let’s get into it.

Who is Rome Flynn in ‘Grey’s Anatomy’?

Before we dive into his family affairs at Grey’s, let’s first meet Rome Flynn. His arrival is a bit of a lateral move, as he was recently seen on How to Get Away With Murder playing Gabriel Maddox. Gabriel was quite a complicated character, who we discovered was the son of the series’ most notable antagonist, Sam Keating (Tom Verica).

Source: ABC

Rome Flynn as Gabriel Maddox in ‘How To Get Away With Murder’

Gabriel also murdered his mother’s ex-boyfriend by intentionally supplying him with drugs that would inevitably lead to an overdose. This makes us think: Does Rome favor devious and deadly characters?

Maybe not, because while it should be illegal to talk about Christmas outside of December; we feel compelled to remind everyone that we included Rome in our roundup of Handsome Men of Hallmark Movies. That’s right, Roma was in the 2019 Hallmark Christmas movie A Christmas Duet.

In it, he plays Jesse Collins, who was one half of a music duo that is finding its way back as more than just singing partners. Turns out Roma really can sing. Could there be another Grey’s Anatomy musical episode in our future?

I don’t know who Rome Flynn’s agent is, but whoever he is could be one of the best in all of Hollywood. He keeps a check.

— Dementor Jo (@KidTiger__) March 28, 2022

Rome can also play super laid back as a superhero in Netflix’s Raising Dion. The show centers on a group of people who develop powers after having an otherworldly experience in Iceland while viewing the Northern Lights. Rome, who plays Tevin Wakefield, is one of those people who eventually becomes part of an organization that helps those people harness their powers.

The titular Dion actually inherited her powers from her father, who passed away. Rome’s character ends up falling in love with Dion’s mother, but of course things get complicated. Could they be as complicated as playing Wendell Ndugu on Grey’s? Let’s find out.

Who is Wendell Ndugu in ‘Grey’s Anatomy’?

Rome plays the never before mentioned Wendell Ndugu, brother of Winston Ndugu (Anthony Hill) who is married to Maggie on the show. He looks like he’s technically Meredith’s brother! He sucks with unknown relatives. According to TV Insider, Wendell is a “typical little brother with a mischievous sense of humor” who “hopes to impress Winston with his new role as a sales representative at a medical technology company.”

Source: ABC

(L-R) Rome Flynn (Wendell Ndugu), Kevin McKidd (Owen Hunt), Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone), and Winston Ndugu (Anthony Hill)

We usually learn about a secret sibling because she was the product of an illicit relationship (Maggie), or is the new daughter of the father who abandoned his family (Lexie). It seems that Wendell is just Winston’s brother, which is weird because we haven’t heard from him yet. In fact, he wasn’t even at Maggie and Winston’s wedding. That tells us that Winston is probably keeping some sort of secret from Maggie. Fortunately, this is a recurring role for Roma, so we’ll have plenty of time to find out what she might be hiding.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9 pm EST on ABC.

ads