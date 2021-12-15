“Someone will be killed, Trump will speak on TV”: the appeals of US parliamentarians during the siege of Congress. But the president chose silence

“There is one armed stall at the entrance to the Chamber “, “We are helpless”, “Someone will be killed, the president must speak in public to calm the situation “. Dozens of messages from Republican senators sent to Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, in the hottest hours of his supporters’ assault on the US Congress. Real sos, requests for help for fear of being lynched by the crowd that invaded the rooms of Capitol Hill. Even the son of the tycoon, Donald Jr., asked that his father intervene to stop the assault. Which the former president, however, did not do.

It turns out from the messages delivered by Meadows to the commission of inquiry on the events of 6 January and read during the session in which the request of indictment for contempt of Congress of the former chief of staff who refuses to testify and will be voted on today. The request was always the same: Trump had to break the silence in which he was locked up and intervene as soon as possible to stop the rioters. “He must intervene to condemn this stuff as soon as possible” wrote Donald jr to Meadows who responded by saying “okay, I am insisting in all ways“. But as the hours passed and his father did not make himself heard, Trump jr returned to the attack: “We need a speech from the Oval Office, he has to take the lead, it has gone too far “.

But the tycoon’s son wasn’t the only one worried about the drift that the pro-Trump protests were taking after the certification of victory. Joe Biden to the presidential elections. A flood of messages from top-rated characters arrived on Meadows’s cell phone Fox News, an iron ally TV network and architect of Trump’s rise, such as Sean Hannity, Brian Kilmeade And Laura Ingraham. “Mark, the president has to tell the people on Capitol Hill to go home, this is hurting us, it is destroying our heritage“Wrote Ingrham. “Please put it on TV, they are destroying everything you got,” Klimeade echoed. “Can you make a statement? Ask people to leave Capitol Hill, ”Hannity insisted.

But the most dramatic messages are those sent by Republican MPs and staff who were trapped inside the building, hiding to escape the violence of the rioters. “Mark, they literally stormed Congress, broke windows, doors, broke in. Will Trump say anything? ”, Reads one of these messages. In another one denounces that “there is an armed stand at the entrance to the Chamber”. “We are helpless”another congressman pleaded. “Someone will be killed – prophesied another Republican, since in the end there will be five victims of the assault – Potus must intervene to calm down”.

Liz Cheney, daughter of the former vice president who was at the head of the Republican frond that voted for the impeachment of Trump and was therefore removed from the leadership of the party, declared that “the violence was evident to all, was shown live on all television channels, but for 187 minutes President Trump refused to act when his presidential action was required, it was essential and enforced by his oath to the Constitution.