Raife Milligan, the New York University (NYU) student run over by a suspected drunk Hispanic, was a registered organ donor, “so someone will get a heart of gold,” said his grieving father to New York Post.

The young Jasper, Indiana native was studying biochemistry at NYU and he dreamed of becoming a doctor. suffered a massive head injury was crossing E. Houston St. near First Ave in Lower Manhattan around 2:45 a.m. Monday and was struck by a luxurious sports car Chevrolet Camaro hosted by Michael de Guzmán, a resident of Queens. He was rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where he died the next day, the NYPD reported.

Joseph Milligan (59) said his son’s organs were being donated, as per the selfless young man’s wish. “He was an organ donor, so whoever gets it will get a heart of gold.” The father added that the rest of his son’s body will be taken back to Indiana for his burial.

He added that he was angry about his son’s death, but declined to elaborate. “Basically, I have no comment,” Milligan said when asked about de Guzman.

She also commented that her son was an accomplished swimmer who liked soccer and athletics, and was passionate about music who played the guitar and was a fan of “The Beatles”.

Some of the victim’s friends at New York University held a vigil for her Thursday night. A GoFundMe page was set up to seek donations to cover the victim’s funeral. To register for free as an organ donor, consult this official portal of the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA).

After hitting Milligan, De Guzman collided with a Honda CR-V driven by a 52-year-old man. Both drivers, as well as two passengers, were taken to Bellevue Hospital, in addition to the young student.

Police charged de Guzmán with drunk driving and vehicular assault. He was released without bail after a brief arraignment. Neither charge was eligible for bail, authorities said, reported DailyNews.

According to the traffic safety advocacy group “Transportation Alternatives,” Milligan was the sixth person to be killed in New York in just three daysincluding a 16-year-old girl as she left her home in the Bronx on Tuesday.

Last week there was also a tragic streak in NYC at an average of one person killed by a run over every day. So far this year, 74 people have been killed in the city.

In addition to gun violence, traffic accidents are another big challenge for the new mayor, Eric Adams, after a disastrous legacy from his predecessor, Bill De Blasio. New York City has experienced a 35% increase in traffic accidents so far this year, stated NYPD in mid-April.

