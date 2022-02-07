Something has changed – iO Donna

IS end of January. AND Laura sends a photo of her Christmas tree, still decorated, via WhatsAapp. There is also a package with the red bow, underneath, as if it were still Advent time.

He says he didn’t even make it this weekend. To strip the fir of her, ad admit that the wait is over and for weeks we have entered a new year which started out uncertain.

She adds that she knows she is not the only one. That there are other trees around Italy still decorated, still standing, maybe a little crooked inside …

I want to congratulate myself: I did very well to entrust myself to this Japanese organization that delivered small real fir trees at home, with the agreement that they would come to collect them at the end of the holidays to be able to replant them in the nurseries of origin. For the Befana I had already put away lights and hallucinations.

Because otherwise, I’m sure, I wouldn’t have figured it out myself. I would have left it there, in front of the window. Invoking a sign that things are changing.

An image that returns, in moments of crisis, is that of Titanic before everything goes down. Leo Di Caprio and Kate Winslet in the bow. She who wants to throw herself into the sea, he who wants to keep her on land – even if she will never be dry land.

He tells her: «You jump, I jump». If you jump, I jump with you. Synthesis of young love, or perhaps of love always. The New York Times he contrasted this scene – a scene of hope, however, the ending does not count – a title on the wave of resignation from work that started from the United States to arrive on this side of the Atlantic: “You quit, I quit”. If you leave, I leave too.

Two years after the virus began to spread among us, something has really broken with respect to our “before” world. Something that has to do with our hidden identity.

Something that brings us back to that desire that sparked at the beginning of everything, when we repeated to ourselves: “We will come out better”. And that maybe, while we fix the Ffp2 on our face every morning, it makes us put down the invisible mask we have always put ourselves in. It would be nice to believe it, nice to start over.

Laura’s tree will give way to the change of seasons or, like the scarecrow of the Wizard of Oz, she will travel with Dorothy to the Emerald City where wishes are answered. And where, hopefully, does she go home or become the ruler of a new kingdom. Which, at times, is the same thing.

Compared to “before”, what has assumed greater importance for you?

