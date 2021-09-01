“Something Has Changed”, James L. Brooks’ comedy on TV tonight

Rai1 re-proposes in the late evening “Something is changed” from James L. Brooks. It is about a sentimental comedy of success that sees the sensational as protagonists Jack Nicholson and Helen Hunt. Both were awarded with the‘Oscar in 1998 like Best Actor and Best Actress in a Leading Role despite it being the year of the triumph of “Titanic”

“Some of us have great stories, beautiful stories set on ponds, full of boats, friends and… marinara donuts. Sure, no one in this car, but for many people this is life: fun and marinara donuts. The thing that makes it difficult is not that it went wrong for you. It pisses you off that for many others it went well “

This is one of the famous jokes recited by Jack Nicholson in “Something is changed” which gives us the extraordinary interpretation di a writer with obsessive-compulsive disorder. Own the truthfulness and imperfection of the characters is one of the keys to the success of this film which is al one hundred and forty place on the list of “The 500 greatest films of all time “ of the magazine Empire.

Something has changed, the sentimental comedy according to James L. Brooks

“Something is changed” may appear at first glance a simple film that plays on opposites according to a tea towel already repeated. James L. Brooks use instead the manias of the leading writer, his illness, his racism and his homophobia to bring to the public something new. All excellently calibrated with a screenplayto which the public never tires despite the unusual duration for a comedy. On the contrary, the spectator recognizes himself and identifies himself with personages which in fact transmit problems and fears experienced by us every day.

Some curiosities about the film

The first version of the script of “Something is changed” it was called “Old friends” and had been referred to as one of the best scripts not produced. The protagonists of the film were originally supposed to be John Travolta and Holly Hunter. This film finally won the Golden Globe for Best Musical or Comedy Film and had 7 Oscar nominations including one in the Best Picture category who then went to “Titanic “.

