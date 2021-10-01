Something has changed the plot of the film tonight 17 September on Rai Movie





Something changed the film with Jack Nicholson and Helen Hunt on Friday 17 September on Rai Movie

Something is changed is the film chosen for the prime time of Rai Movie from Friday 17th September a modern classic of 1997 capable of obtaining 314 million dollars worldwide with extraordinary dialogues and the desire to always find the best side of each of us.

The protagonists Jack Nicholson and Helen Hunt both won the Oscar and the Golden Globe (also won for best picture). The film is directed by James L. Brooks.

Something changed the plot of the film on Rai Movie tonight

Let’s find out the plot of Something is changed the Oscar-winning comedy revived by Rai Movie Friday 17th September.

Melvin is a romance writer who suffers from OCD and spends his time offending and mistreating others. Among those who have to suffer Melvin’s bad temper every day are Simon (Cuba Gooding Jr), a talented and established artist who lives in the building opposite with her little dog Verdell, and Carol, a single mother who works as a waitress in the restaurant. where the neurotic author goes to eat every day, literally driving her crazy with his manias. They will be the ones to help Melvin reach a compromise with himself and love.

The Cast

Below is the cast of the film

Jack Nicholson: Melvin Udall

Helen Hunt: Carol Connelly

Greg Kinnear: Simon Bishop

Cuba Gooding Jr .: Frank Sachs

Skeet Ulrich: Vincent Lopiano

Shirley Knight: Beverly Connelly

Yeardley Smith: Jackie Simpson

Lupe Ontiveros: Nora Manning

Bibi Osterwald: neighbor

Ross Bleckner: Carl

Brian Doyle-Murray: John, the neighbor

Missi Pyle: Waitress at Cafe 24

Shane Black: Brian, manager at Cafe 24

Peter Jacobson: Cafe 24, man at the table

Lisa Edelstein: Cafe 24, woman at the table

Jesse James: Spencer Connelly

Where can I find it in streaming

If you don’t want to turn on the TV, you arrived late, or you don’t have a television, Something is changed it is live streaming on Rai Play during broadcasting on Rai Movie, it is also present in the Netflix catalog and can be rented and / or purchased on Rakuten Tv, Apple Tv, Prime Video Store, Google Play / You Tube and Chili.

