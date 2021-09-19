Something has changed when love makes people better

Tonight on Rai Movie airs the film “Something has changed”, a film starring Jack Nicholson and Helen Hun. The film won two Academy Awards in 1998 for the portrayal of the two actors.

The plot of Something has changed

The film tells the story of Melvin, a romance writer who suffers from OCD and spends his time offending and mistreating others. Among those who have to suffer Melvin’s bad temper every day is Simon (Greg Kinnear), a talented and accomplished artist, who lives in the building opposite with his little dog Verdell and Carol, a single mother who works as a waitress in the restaurant where the neurotic author goes to eat every day, literally driving her crazy with his manias. They will be the ones to help Melvin reach a compromise with himself and love.

The protagonist’s metamorphosis

“Something Has Changed” is a sentimental comedy, with the protagonist played by Jack Nicholson willing to open up to love, despite its ups and downs. The lives of Melvin, Carol and Simon are not 100% happy, and the compromises they are forced to make make them human, complex and easy to recognize characters. The words and the behavior of the protagonist make him a figure highly similar to the old Scrooge of “Christmas Carol”, who, however, can give a woman the best compliment ever if necessary.

Curiosities about the film

The first version of the script, titled “Old Friends”, was listed as one of the best non-produced screenplays by Movieline magazine. The roles of Melvin Udall and Carol Connelly were initially offered to John Travolta and Holly Hunter respectively. Verdell the dog was played by six Brussels Griffons, named after Timer, Sprout, Debbie, Billy, Parfait, and Jill. The role of Shirley Knight (Beverly Connelly) was offered to Betty White, an animal rights activist: White refused when she learned of how the dog would be mistreated in the film.

The exteriors used for Melvin Udall and Simon Bishop’s apartment building are located near Fifth Avenue and Twelfth Avenue in Manhattan. In one of the first scenes in the film, Lisa Edelstein and Peter Jacobson appear in a cameo, who will later play Lisa Cuddy and Chris Taub in the television series “House MD”.