something is emptying customer accounts

A new phishing scam is in progress against Unicredit, Intesa Sanpaolo and BNL customers. Let’s find out how to avoid falling into the trap of not losing your money.

Major banks of the Italian financial panorama have been registering numerous in recent weeks complaints from customers. The charge is to send communications in which account holders are “scared” by announcing the deactivation of the various features. In reality, the lenders are victims of a scam like the customers. The e-mail, in fact, represents a phishing attempt, a computer scam designed to steal sensitive user data and use it to empty accounts and cards.

Beware of the ongoing phishing scam

Periodically they are detected phishing attempts to the detriment of customers of well-known banks such as Unicredit, Intesa Sanpaolo and BNL. Scammers try to scam personal data, passwords and PIN codes of users in such a way as to then use this information to access current accounts and empty them. The phishing scam, unfortunately, allows you to achieve the intent since it is put in place by sending an e-mail which is very similar to the communications that banks usually send. A distracted account holder, worried by the content of the letter, will tend not to notice some details that would allow, instead, to recognize the attempted fraud.

The details that need to be warned

Scammers try to leverage concern of users to prevent them from thinking about the e-mail received. The content of the message is therefore aimed at frightening bank customers. Usually an interruption of the service is communicated, a deactivation of the main functions, the credit card blocking or an account hack attempt. In this way, you are asked to access a link in which to enter some personal data to recover the use of your account. Here is the first detail, never click on a link sent by e-mail if you are not sure where it comes from. But most of all never enter sensitive data such as passwords and PINs without verifying the legitimacy of the request. The phishing scam is therefore recognized by these two details to which is often added a grammatically incorrect writing of the text and a web address that does not contain the wording .it or .com.

Read also >>> Google warns: “Warning, you are a victim of phishing”, what is happening

The text of the latest phishing scam

The general aspects of a phishing scam can help you recognize the scam attempt. Let’s see, now, in detail the last e-mail which is reaching Unicredit customers but which is not sent by the bank. The text reads “With this e-mail we inform you that we have deactivated all online operations with your credit card and the functions of your Unicredit account.“. The letter then informs that it will not be possible to make telematic purchases neither receive or send money nor make a transfer. To solve the problem, customers are invited to click on a link to enter a telephone number, membership code and other data. By doing so, you would run the risk of lose all the money from the account. Before proceeding, therefore, it is essential to contact the bank and verify the reliability of the letter.