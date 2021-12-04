“something never seen in plants and animals”

In the journal PNAS a group of researchers presented i first self-replicating “robots” ever made from living cells. The same researchers behind the study last year introduced the world to the world’s first robots built entirely from living cells, but today a “step forward” has been taken.

To these “xenobots” – so called organisms – it was given the possibility to self-replicate and generate new versions of themselves. It is not a type of reproduction in the true “sense of the word”, but the researchers found that if they placed enough xenobots close to each other in a petri dish, their movement would begin to accumulate other cells floating alongside in the solution. .

Eventually a cluster of about 50 cells became a sort of “offspring” of the first xenobots, capable of swimming on their own. The phenomenon in question was called “spontaneous kinematic self-replication“.”This form of perpetuation, never seen before in any organism, arises spontaneously over the course of days rather than evolving over the millennia.“say the scientists of the paper.

For the creation of these robots, the researchers mined pluripotent stem cells from African frog embryos and incubated them in a saline solution (by the way, do you know that researchers have created a robot that can play Ping Pong?). These stem cells clumped together until small, cilia-covered, multi-cellular organisms that were able to move were created.

Normal stem cells were then added to the Petri dish of these “aggregated stem cells”. The xenobot movement has grouped stem cells in piles that formed a new generation of organisms that learned to move in just five days. This is a mechanism never seen before in plants and animals, and the team also found they could amplify the phenomenon using artificial intelligence.