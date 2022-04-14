Something’s up with Chris Redfield What is Capcom doing with one of the Resident Evil heroes?

There’s a lot to be said for Resident Evil Village, but what can’t be denied is that it’s hilarious. Being a fantastic game, it is clear that it does not take itself seriously and among the many crazy things it does, one of the most absurd is the role played by Chris Redfield. We analyze the role of the character, his evolution and we consider what he will do in Resident Evil 9.

I had a great time playing Resident Evil Village. That fun mixture of bits of the previous installments of the saga it suited him very well. His boss fights work, the exploration of the town is great, as well as the Dimitrescu Mansion and the House of Benevent. The merchant is someone worth knowing, and what about his graphics? For all these reasons, it is easy to recommend this title. But everything must be said. This video game has several things of a narrative nature that are absurd. I mean Ethan being able to block witch attacks, zombies, swords and werewolves with their little bare hands, the area of ​​the dam or the factory, that crappy connection with the Spencer mansion or how poorly written Ethan Winters is as a character. But the worst thing about the game, in my opinion, is what done with chris redfield. His performance in the game is so poorly staged that he becomes hilarious. So much so that I think it’s worth asking: is this the personality he deserves to have at this point in the saga? Is this the Chris Redfield we met in the original Resident Evil?

Let’s travel back in time. The first time we met Chris was in 1996, on that wonderful first foray into the mansion from the first Resident Evil. On PSX, Chris was characterized as a strong and protective character. We did not know this because he could already split rocks with his fists, but because choosing him was opt for hard mode from Resident Evil. In the Game Cube remake, and in future games, Chris had more lines of dialogue and we got a better look at his face. It was then that we met him as someone very protective, that he always keeps his promises, devoted to his sister and with a tremendous ambition to end Umbrella for everything he had done to his friends. That is, he was endowed with a very common archetype in the manga: the older brother or senpai (oldest co-worker). Someone faithful, loyal, good companion and very protective. His personality was nuanced from Resident Evil 5 due to the disappearance of Jill Valentine. Logically, after facing so many monsters, he got strong and professionalized, but even in the fifth and sixth installments there was still a good balance between that older brother and the beast slayer. Everything changed with Resident Evil VII and it was hyped up in the Village. From here, the spoilers come.

The real Chris would have told Ethan what was going on.Resident Evil Village begins in spectacular fashion. Chris enters Ethan’s house and shoots Mia, his wife, to death. Ethan asks for explanations, but Chris puts him off and asks him to mind his own business. There are a couple more times in the game where Ethan asks Chris directly why has he killed his wife in cold blood, but he will not give you this answer until the end. Well, this makes absolutely no sense with the development of this character. Since 1996, what has always defined Chris Redfield is that he is a protector. He protects. He travels the world in search of his sister or his friend, risking his life to protect humanity. The real Chris would have told Ethan what was going on. In case he didn’t want to do it at that moment, he would have had to change the answer he gives to his classmates when they ask him: “but, Chris, mate, why haven’t you told Ethan the truth?” . He says, “Wow, I have no idea. I did it wrong.” He should have replied: “to protect you“. That is to say, that all this succession of scenes is nonsense.

The Chris Redfield of RE Village is a cartoon

But there is something else that makes all this even bigger nonsense. One of the two sides of Chris Redfield’s face appears on the cover of Resident Evil Village. Replacing the other half of your face that of a wolf appears. Because of this, many of us speculate that Chris was now bad, that he had succumbed to the cause of the transformation of people into Lycan, and that he could even be an ally of Umbrella. The drama of the matter is that this explanation would have been much more interesting than the one we had: that Chris did not want to tell Ethan why he shot Mia because she did not come out of his nose. He didn’t do it because he didn’t fit the script, even if it meant skipping the personality of a crucial character in the franchise.

Because of all this, the identity of Chris Redfield has been very blurred. Honestly, now he seems to me more like the typical strong dumb soldier than that great older brother of the original games. Usually this would not be particularly important. That Chris has had a blow and now he is a soldier without many lights? Well, as long as you let me play with another character, it can work for me. The problem comes with the end of Resident Evil Village. It turns out that Ethan Winters was dead, and he was still alive thanks to the Eveline parasite that he had inside him. Therefore, his daughter, Rose, has inherited tremendous powers. With Ethan gone, Chris adopted Rose. The question now is: what does that mean for Resident Evil 9? If we had the STARS member from the 1996 game, she would have taken her in to save her life, give her a future, and get her out of all this madness. However, it is not so. Because we don’t play with that Chris anymore.

I would like this abominable transformation of the character to end up turning him into a villainIn one of the last cinematics of Resident Evil Village, don’t read on if you haven’t finished itwe see how the BSAA, a group supposedly created to combat biological weapons, is using them for their own purposes. Therefore, Chris makes a promise very similar to the one he makes in Resident Evil Code Veronica: to end the BSAA In that game, promised to end Umbrella. All this presages a future conflict against this organization using the powers of Eveline-Rose as a weapon, these being led by that strange Chris Redfield that we have met in Resident Evil Village. This opens a lot of room for speculation. On the one hand, it could mean the return of the franchise to a tone and rhythm similar to that of Resident Evil 6. At more power, and to face such a huge enemy, you have to jump into action and climb the ladder, leave behind the towns and return to a global infection.

But I want to be optimistic. This radical change in personality of Chris is preceded by attacks of amnesia, many injuries, post-traumatic stress syndromes and a lifetime of chasing viruses, molds, fungi and megamycetes that turn living beings into in nightmare creatures. Therefore, I would like this abominable transformation of the character to end up making him the real villain of Resident Evil 9, and Rose the protagonist. That would give us a protagonist with powers like those of Aya Brea in Parasite Eve, which could give a lot of play, and it would work plotly. Because what does someone obsessed with protecting everything and unable to achieve it do? Destroy everything so that there is no nothing in danger. These are just theories, of course, but the truth is that I liked the philosophy of Resident Evil 7 better: take the lore of the franchise as a joke, put it aside and go in another direction. I think Chris’s appearance in the Village is giving the game a hard time. at plot level, is unnecessary and reveals a terrible truth: we can’t take the lore of the Resident Evil series seriously. And it’s a shame.

