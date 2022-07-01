“Sometimes I feel a bit silly as an actress, because it’s as if I make a living pretending”

The renowned actress Hollywood, Zendaya, opened up and talked about her work as an actress. Here we tell you all the details. Zendaya reflects on the restrictions she has placed on her personal life | Font: diffusion



The young actress, Zendaya, has become one of the most influential characters in recent years. The 25-year-old celebrity managed to win people’s hearts thanks to her various appearances in important films and series, of which her role as “Rue” in Euphoria”, “Dune” and the most acclaimed “Spider-man” have stood out. : No way home”. Despite this, she still seeks to keep her private life away from the spotlight.

Zendaya talks about her work as an actress

The 25-year-old actress, Zendaya, has recently become one of the great ambassadors of “Vogue”, which selected her for the cover of its exclusive magazine, where she provided details about her time in Hollywood.

“Sometimes I feel a bit silly as an actress, because it’s as if I make a living by pretending (…) Being an actress can seem ridiculous”, Jokingly noted Zendaya, who was very happy to be the cover of Vogue Italia.

The Hollywood celebrity specified that each character she has played throughout her career has connected with her, so she tries to reflect this on the public.

“People find their points of connection with these characters that I feel incredibly lucky to embody and in that, I feel they are very connected to me and have been able to heal and grow and learn and repair parts of their own past, and that has value for me. incalculable. That gives me a purpose.”he indicated.





Zendaya seeks to keep her private life out of the spotlight

Also, Zendaya He took some time to reflect on his private life, where he has sought to build a boundary with his loyal fans.

“A lot of them have grown up with me and seen me evolve in different parts of my life and career (…) They really understand that I’m human”commented.

The actress, who is a partner of Tom Holland, indicated that she seeks to respect her “limits” for which she made the choice of “keep a little more private and keep it to myself.”

As if that were not enough, the renowned actress was very grateful for the great role she has had in Hollywood, especially she recalled the past of African-American women and their important influence on her work as a celebrity.

“I feel incredibly grateful to be in this position because without the women of the past, especially the iconic black women who have done what they have done before, I couldn’t exist in this space. So with each new achievement, with each new thing that I learn, I hope that I can pay for all of that and hopefully it will be easier for the next person.”

Zendaya was on the cover of Vogue Italia, on June 28.