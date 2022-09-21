“Sometimes I suffocate… But I wouldn’t change my life”

Selena Gomez delivers herself in an unreleased documentary titled My Mind & Me. Directed by Alek Keshishian, the film, which will be released on November 4 on Apple TV +, looks back on the last six years of his life. Selena Gomez opens the doors of her intimacy, highlights her weaknesses, her doubts, her joys. The cameras capture some of the darkest and most delicate periods of his life. Unveiled this Tuesday, September 20, the trailer shows a succession of shots that alternate between laughter and tears, moments of happiness and moments of despair. The actress publishes the short sequence on her account instagram and states in the caption: My mind and me. We don’t get along sometimes and it’s hard to breathe… But I wouldn’t change my life “.

The press release announcing the release of the documentary explains: After years in the spotlight, Selena Gomez has achieved unimaginable stardom. But as she reaches a new height, an unexpected twist drags her into darkness. This raw, intimate and unique documentary covers his six-year journey into a new light. »

Selena Gomez opens up about mental health

In 2017, Selena Gomez underwent a kidney transplant, as part of treatment for her lupus, a chronic autoimmune disease which she revealed to be suffering from in 2015. Depressed since her transplant and overwhelmed by the hate messages she received on social networks, she was interned in a psychiatric hospital in October 2018.

In 2020, Selena Gomez exchanges with Miley Cyrus during a live Instagram. She speaks openly about mental health: “ Recently I went to one of the best psychiatric hospitals in the United States and spoke. After years of many experiences, I realized that I was bipolar. “. She confides in how much she was “terrified and relieved” in the face of this diagnosis. ” Terrified because the veil has been lifted, but relieved to finally know why I had suffered from various depressions and anxieties for so many years. “. She clarifies: Learning more about bipolarity helped me. I wanted to know all about it and my fear disappeared “.

Last May, Selena Gomez participated in the Mental Health Youth Action Forum (Youth Mental Health Action Forum) hosted by MTVEntertainment to the White House. She shares her own experience and raises awareness. She insists that this subject must be approached without shame.