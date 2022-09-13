“Sometimes it’s better not to have a female character if there’s no twist”

Several lines form a square and its four walls can become a shelter. Getting out of the margins of comfort requires courage and little vertigo, two feelings in which he moves Elena Anaya (Palencia, 1975) in Cage: a horror film that oscillates between dread and claustrophobia.

The first project of Ignatius Tatay -produced by Pokeepsie Films, by Álex de la Iglesia-, is constructed as an animosity towards the prejudiced gaze. Of the others, of the established. In addition, it warns that sometimes the danger is closer than we think or would like.

The Spanish actress returns openly and with an increasingly clearer notion of who she is on and off the big screen.

[Las películas de estreno más esperadas en septiembre (2022): de ‘Modelo 77’ a ‘Blonde’]

Ask.- What elements make it a different horror film?

Response.– The feeling of suffocation. The director’s gaze. Ignacio closely follows the character of Paula (Anaya) and makes the audience participate in her emotions, nightmares and desires.

Q.- What situations give life to your own Cagethat space where nothing bad happens?

R.- What makes me feel an enormous desire not to go out on the street is the lack of education of the people. It seems monstrous to me that people have stopped feeling empathy for their neighbors, for people who are older, who cannot cross a pedestrian crossing as fast as they want… The lack of education and respect towards others means that many times don’t want to go out

Elena Anaya in a still from ‘Cage’

Sony

Q.- The character you play does not have enough credibility in his close circle, but neither before the authorities. Is it similar to the situation that women suffer in their day to day?

R.- Paula has gone through a very painful personal situation trying to achieve a dream, which is that of motherhood, and in the eyes of others, who are her support network, the judgment she receives is quite unpleasant. That also happens to us in society, consequences are drawn from the state of mind of each one without looking into the eyes of that person. Sometimes people venture to make judgments and comments, but perhaps it is better to shut up, learn to listen and accompany from silence.

Q.- Is there too much gratuitous, unjustified violence in the movies?

R.- In 30 years of work I have had many accidents while filming, that is why I have become very manic, questioning and demanding. I don’t shoot until the security measures meet the requirements that I think are necessary. Even so, hundreds of things continue to happen. Regarding violence, it does not matter in men, women, elderly or children. In a vulnerable person, violence for me is intolerable, I can’t stand it. Gratuitous violence is reason enough for me not to make a movie, in fact, it’s happened to me several times. The public is tremendously intelligent and there is no need to overload information and say things seven times with more blood.

[Elisabeth Moss: “No tengo problema con la violencia en pantalla, a veces es necesario mostrar algo difícil de ver”]

Q.- 30 years of career, are you increasingly demanding with the projects you choose?

R.- The first thing I look at is the script, which is why you’re going to ask the audience to go to the movies. It has to be very well written. It’s horrible when we actors have to solve scripts that aren’t well discussed. And then my character gets to do something interesting. Sometimes it’s better not to have a female character if she doesn’t have any twists.

Q.- How do you express your emotions in a short shot, in sequences with hardly any script?

R.- It is important not to see the actor bring out an alien from within. The tools we have to act are invisible, you can’t train them, therefore, it’s about living every circumstance, every step of the character, without noticing the effort, making it subtle. It is wonderful to be able to convey all that with a look or gesture.

Follow the topics that interest you