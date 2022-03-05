Sometimes, less is more

The well-known brand of gaming products expands its catalog with a small keyboard.

Innovating in the world of gaming keyboards is not easy, there is a lot of competition and we could say that everything has been invented. However, little by little smaller keyboards are coming out that have far fewer keys. While there are full-size, 80% form factor ones like the Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition, there is no doubt that the 60% keyboards are going strong. Without going any further, and on the latter, today the protagonist is the new Razer Huntsman Analog Mini.

Razer has also jumped on the 60% keyboard bandwagon and launched the Huntsman Analog Mini, although it’s not the first they’ve released in this format. We could say that it is not a keyboard for all types of users, although this is obvious. By the way, Don’t let its size fool you, it’s small but it’s a killer. That said, Razer has let us test the keyboard for a few days, so without further ado, let’s jump into the review.

Technical specifications

Razer Huntsman Mini Analog 60% form factor keyboard Razer Chroma RGB lighting with 16.8 million colors Razer Analog Optical Switches Hybrid memory (allows to save up to 5 profiles) Connectivity via USB Double Injection PBT Keycaps 1000Hz polling rate Programmable keys and macro recording Anti-ghosting and game mode

Unpacking and user experience

The presentation of a product is very important, and here Razer continues in its line, maintaining the design that is always so characteristic of the brand. opening the box the first thing we see is the keyboard in a plastic bag. The user manual comes in a small compartment next to the warranty paper. Finally, hidden under a cardboard protector is the USB type C to USB type A cable.

Once we take the keyboard out of the box and we have it in our hands It feels like a quality product, well built and very compact. However, it is not very heavy, rather the opposite. Taking a look at the keys, the first thing that strikes you is that it is a keyboard that does not have the Ñ key, and the distribution is ANSI US. The base of the keyboard is aluminum, while the rest is plastic.

The keycaps are double injection and PBT, so stand out for their durability. It is worth mentioning that they are pleasant to the touch. As with most Razer keyboards, they are removable. This means that we can change the keycaps in case you want them in another color.

One of the strengths of the Razer Huntsman Mini Analog are the optical switches with variable action points. The travel can be adjusted to your liking, with 1.5 millimeters being the minimum and 3.6 millimeters the maximum. At the noise level they do not do much, although they are not silent either.

If we turn the keyboard over, we find four rubber feet to improve the grip on the table. In addition, it also has four other plastic legs (two on each side) that are used to tilt it. It allows two incline levels.

As you can see, it is a very complete keyboardand it is not for less if we take into account that we could consider it high-end.

user experience

The keyboard I usually use is the full-size Razer BlackWidow V3, so getting used to the Razer Huntsman Mini Analog has not been easy. During the first hours of use I made mistakes from time to time when typing. As well I missed the arrow keysnot to mention the size of the enter key, although the latter is a lesser evil.

Having many fewer keys here you have to make combinations for almost everything, and this requires an adaptation period. For example, to increase the volume of the speakers you have to press FN + W, FN + 1 would be the equivalent of pressing F1 and FN + . (dot) is the same as pressing the pause button.

In my case, I not only use the keyboard to play, but also to work, I was able to verify first-hand that it is not made for me. I am not saying this as something negative. It is clear that it is a keyboard focused 100% on gaming. However, if it was a full size keyboard I could use it on a daily basis. The optical switches that it has seem to me to be the best there is, and as I said before, it is possible to adjust the route. Typing feel is very good.

It’s time to stop along the way to talk a little more about analog switches. They are regulated from the Razer Synapse application and it only takes a few seconds. If you put a low trigger point faster response time and this is very noticeable in competitive games. But this is not all, there is also the two-step drive. It is used to assign two functions in one. It is very useful in those games where key combinations can be used, for example, World of Warcraft.

Razer Synapse Software

Talking about a Razer keyboard is not understood without doing the same about Razer Synapse, a software that goes hand in hand, or almost always, with the brand’s peripherals. This time it was not going to be less. This new keyboard is compatible with said program and its installation It is essential to get the most out of it..

Razer Synapse allows you to create new profiles and edit existing ones. We can create a profile for our favorite games (up to 5) and then change as we go. It is also possible to disable certain keys in case we accidentally press them while playing. For example, the Windows key. Then there is another very interesting thing, the assignment of keys to emulate the controls of a controller.

Adjust the brightness level, turn off the lighting, choose from several preset effects and much more. Do all this is very easy and fast. As if that were not enough, another of the things that Razer Synapse allows is to create and customize our own effects with Chroma Effects. These effects are automatically applied to all Razer Chroma devices that we have.

Razer has been betting on this software for years and over time and many updates have been polishing it to what it is today. In this way they have done a great job.

Is the Razer Huntsman Mini Analog keyboard worth it? In favor good finishes

Razer Chroma RGB Lighting

Switches (switches) of good quality that allow you to adjust their travel Against High price (159.99 euros)

Not available with ISO distribution ES Conclusions We are facing a gaming keyboard that does not disappoint. It is ergonomic, very customizable, quite small and of good quality. The icing on the cake is the analog switches that are a success for their good behavior. This makes it a product worth considering. It has much more lights than shadows. Regarding the latter, the only thing that can hold you back when buying it is the price and that it does not have an ISO ES distribution, so you can forget about the Ñ key. However, it is also true that the absence of said key is not very important either when we are talking about a keyboard that has been designed for gaming.

