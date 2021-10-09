Sometimes they come back: Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon together in a TV series

Sometimes they come back. Jennifer Aniston and Reese Whiterspoon back together on set. Twenty years on Friends, cult series of the 90s, in which the first played the role of the legendary Rachel Green and the second, for two seasons, those of the younger sister Jill, will still act on the same set.

According to news from overseas, reported primarily by magazines Variety And Hollywood Reporter, the two stars will be side by side in a new TV series, airing soon on HBO and, in all likelihood, also broadcast on online streaming platforms.

The first rumors tell us that it will be one comedy, set in New York, whose story will revolve around a morning show with a look at the world of American entertainment. In addition to the return together of the Aniston-Whiterspoon couple, as actresses and executive producers, it is known that the new series, born from an idea of Michael Ellenberg, former president of HBO’s drama division, will also work Jay Carson, former executive producer of House of Crads, and Steve Kloves. Still top secret, however, the title of the series that marks the return, long awaited by fans, on TV of Jennifer Aniston, former star of the teen comedy “Dumplin” and the film “The Yellow Bird”.