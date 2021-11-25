Sometimes they don’t matter that much? – Multiplayer.it

In a videogame industry that is physiologically technophilic and increasingly prone to technical performance, it emerges as a strange fact that games by From Software, although often characterized by notable limitations on this aspect, they are however widely appreciated regardless by their appearance and their performance. The question is also topical by looking at it Elden Ring: we recently saw the technical analyzes of Digital Foundry on the beta version of the highly anticipated game and the results are what we more or less expected, that is a considerable inconsistency in terms of performance even in the face of a graphical aspect that is not exactly cutting-edge, even if still fascinating. But the beauty is that all this is accepted as a sort of standard that practically does not affect the expectations and the quality of the games.

Wouldn’t it be nice if it was always like this? There are very specific and very valid reasons why graphics and performance are secondary in Elden Ring (whose final version is still to be seen, yet) or in other From Software games: their gameplay – although not for everyone – is solid and the mechanics are able to capture the most determined players to face demanding challenges in the coils.

Elden Ring is a faith

On the other hand, the charm of the lore and the settings can easily overcome the technical limitations with which these same elements are staged. It is right then that a game like Dark Souls, with all its problems never solved as far as the original is concerned, is still considered the best game ever (as absurd as the definition is) or that Elden Ring is perhaps the most anticipated title. absolutely for the foreseeable future.

There are cases in which similar situations occur, but they are very rare. Among the recent ones, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild may come to mind, whose (right) status of absolute masterpiece has quietly passed over some small technical drawbacks such as fluctuating performances at least at launch, an obviously prosaic question compared to the core of the game. The example is perhaps improper, considering that the title in question still remains a half technical miracle also considering the potential of the hardware on which it runs, while Elden Ring for example could exploit the power of PS5 and Xbox Series X but still seems not to give up. the usual problems. The gist of the matter, however, is that the return to an enthusiastic evaluation of a game for what it has to offer as a whole, even passing over purely technical elements, is something to be promoted.

We are often so addicted to numbers to get involved in negative visions of games that are penalized for performances that drop imperceptibly by a few frames every half hour, or that turn out to have a resolution lower than what we thought, detectable only through complex counts with special instruments. Not to mention games put on the cross for elements such as the presence or absence of ray tracing or some missing or subdued effect. In the midst of all this, it is refreshing to note how certain details completely take a back seat to the overall beauty of a game like Dark Souls or Elden Ring, because in these cases what matters is exclusively the game, the gameplay and the challenge that derives from it. It would be nice if it happened more often, but for the moment it seems that this magic is only successful in From Software and very few other elect.

