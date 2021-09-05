Sommer saves Jorginho’s penalty, Italy blocked by Switzerland: 0-0

The match between ends 0 – 0 Swiss And Italy played in Basel, valid for group C of qualification ai World Cup from Qatar 2022. The blues of Roberto Mancini they do not offer a performance up to expectations and, as often happened in the latest releases, including the final ones of Euro 2020, they demonstrate a great difficulty in the realization phase, once again wasting several easy opportunities.

The greediest happen in the first half on the feet before Berardi and then of Insigne: the Sassuolo player, launched only against the goalkeeper, is hypnotized after 40 meters of running and shoots against the legs of Sommer; the Neapolitan, on the other hand, concludes splendidly from the edge of the area, but the shot goes off by very little. The most important occasion, however, happens on the feet of the Italian-Brazilian Jorginho, who at the beginning of the second half misses a penalty kick, kicked very badly and always saved by an unsurpassed Sommer.

Switzerland also have their chances, but the Azzurri always seemed in control and able to risk very little. The draw, however, costs a lot to the National, because now the points advantage over Switzerland remain four, but the Swiss have two games less and therefore will have the opportunity to worry Mancini and his teammates.