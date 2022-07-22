‘Somos los Miller’, with Jennifer Aniston and Jason Sudeikis: synopsis, cast and trailer

There are many who stopped watching television with the arrival of streaming platforms. streaming, but there are still those who get excited when they hear the title of one of their favorite movies in the ads. Titles that they have probably seen hundreds of times, but any time is a good time to repeat, even with ads, lying on the couch.

Neox broadcasts from 22:00 We are the Miller (2013) a comedy starring Jennifer Aniston, Jason Sudeikis, Emma Roberts and Will Poulter. The feature film follows the pattern of the classic American family comedy, a bit of a hooligan, that we are so used to seeing in recent years, with a competent script with wonderful gags, an effective direction and great comedy performers that make the whole shine.

A scene from the movie 'We're the Millers'

We are the Miller tells the story of a marijuana dealer who creates a fictional family with a stripper and two young men. And it is that the trafficker has a great plan designed to pass a large shipment of drugs from Mexico to the United States. However, as happens in most comedies, it turns out that in the end, carrying out the plan is not as simple as it seemed.

David Clark (Sudeikis) is a small-time marijuana dealer whose clientele includes cooks and mothers. In addition, he has a clear philosophy: do not sell to young people. One night, a group of youths end up assaulting him and stealing all the money and marijuana he had. As a result, David runs up a large debt to his supplier, Brad Gurdlinger. The protagonist is forced to accept a small job and work as a large-scale drug smuggler between Mexico and the United States.

David manages to convince his neighbors, the cynical stripper Rose (Aniston), the would-be client Kenny (Poulter) and the streetwise teenager Casey (Roberts), to create a fake family, the Millers, and cross the border to carry out the murder. mission and pay off your debt.

Also, the cast has the participation of Kathryn Hahn, Nick Offerman, Thomas Lennon, Ed Helms, Vickie Eng, Tait Fletcher, Molly C. Quinn, Tomer Sisley and Lunden De’Leon, among others.

This is the fifth film that Aniston and Sudeikis star together.



In total, Jennifer Aniston and Jason Sudeikis have so far participated in five films together: this one, How to kill your boss (2011), how to kill your boss 2 (2014), Happy Mother’s Day (2016) and exposed (2010). Also, We are the Miller is the second film in which Jennifer Aniston plays a character who is recruited to create a fake family, the first was Just Go With It (2011).

Likewise, Emma Roberts, daughter of Eric Roberts and niece of Julia, coincides in this project with Jennifer Aniston and achieves the achievement of having co-starred in a film with each protagonist of the successful series friendsas he previously worked with Lisa Kudrow on Hotel for dogs (2009) and with Courteney Cox in scream 4 (2011).