son Jack has grown up. And in the last shot he is identical to his father! [FOTO]

Compared to her sister Lily-Rose Depp, her brother Jack Depp, son of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, did not embark on an acting career and kept a safe distance from the Hollywood spotlight.

The boy turned 19 on April 9 and a photo recently appeared on Instagram, which portrayed him in the middle of a lawn full of flowers in Hollywood and which highlighted the remarkable resemblance to his father. To post it was an account managed by fans of Jack Depp, who in the two shots in question (it is actually a double snapshot) has his hair tied and raises his arms to the sky.

The father had stated in the past: “Jack, my boyfriend, has always been a skilled draftsman. He was never interested in becoming an actor. But he can draw and play really well! “.

The sister, on the other hand, on the occasion of Jack’s eighteenth birthday had shared some photos of them as children, writing a tender dedication accompanied by the shots: “My little Jackie turned 18. My little brother, my heart and my soul. Congratulations. I love you so much!” (here the photos).

Jack Depp’s full name is Jack John Christopher Depp III, while his parents were linked for 14 years, with a cohabitation that lasted from 1998 to 2012. On the same Instagram profile of the fans, evidently very active recently, in the meantime other photos of the boy have also been published.

As we know, Johnny Depp has already lost in court last November against The Sun. For those unfamiliar with the story, remember that the star was defined in an article published by the English tabloid as a “beating his wife “, an adjective that prompted the actor to file a libel complaint against the newspaper.

However, the judge who handled the case in the UK had agreed with The Sun, explaining in the ruling that the evidence provided by the defense confirmed that Depp “He actually beat Amber Heard on at least 12 of the 14 occasions” declared by the woman. Consequently, the use of that phrase would be anything but defamatory (here, however, all the latest updates on the affair).

The interpreter did not give up, and shortly after the end of the trial his lawyers presented a first appeal request, rejected by the judge. In recent months, they tried again, appealing to a “flaw” that emerged during the November sentence: the judge would have been influenced in his final decision by some statements by Amber Heard, which later turned out not to be entirely true. Unfortunately for Depp, his request was again denied.

On the other hand, in the States the interpreter is still awaiting the trial against his ex-wife, who was sent back to theApril 11, 2022.

