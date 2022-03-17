Son of Bibi Gaytán and Eduardo Capetillo faces the police for arresting him in CDMX

On March 15, 2022, it was announced that the firstborn of Bibi Gaytan and Edward Capetillo, Edward capetillo jr., was arrested in Mexico City. The events occurred when the young man was driving his motorcycle at excessive speed without an identification plate and on a confined lane for public transport on one of the most important avenues in the capital, for which he was intercepted by the police, according to media reports. of local communication.

The son of the famous began an argument with the officers, because he reportedly recognized that the guards did not belong to the traffic division; therefore, they had no power to stop it. “You can’t stop me here, officer. You’re not a traffic officer and you can’t stop me here,” he mentioned in a video he released on his social media.

Despite his arguments, said audiovisual leaves evidence that the elements were part of the public security division. Therefore, they were fully authorized to carry out the corresponding preventive measures and infractions; Just like it happened with the boy. In addition, they told him that he committed another offense by speeding up when he was ordered to stop and, during the chase, he entered a prohibited lane. “You closed me down. You can’t stop me. I ask the mayor for support because you can’t stop me. I’m not running away,” said Capetillo Jr.

Instagram Biby Gaytan; Instagram Eduardo Capetillo Bibi Gaytán, Eduardo Capetillo and their firstborn

When the police tried to inspect the legality of the motorcycle, the young man confronted him again. “Don’t touch my motorcycle, please don’t touch my motorcycle. I’m being mugged. You can’t do this,” he said.

However, the police elements mentioned that his transport did not have a license plate and that was reason for his arrest. “If the license plate fell, you can’t stop me because it’s not traffic,” he added.

The video was deleted moments later and until now it is unknown what the sanctions were against Eduardo Capetillo Jr. Until now, his parents have not commented on the matter either.

