Son of Eduardo Capetillo and Biby Gaytán was speeding, without plates and tried to flee from the police | VIDEO

In the last hours the name of Eduardo Capetillo Jr. son of Eduardo Capetillo and Biby Gaytán has made headlines and attracted attention on social networks because he starred in a melee with the police.

This was made known due to the dissemination of a video on social networks where it can be seen how Eduardo Jr. is detained by some security elements who prevent him from continuing going forwardbecause they ensure that I was traveling at speed.

DO NOT MISS: Eduardo Capetillo Jr. debuts romance with this attractive Chilean influencer: PHOTO

However, this was not the only reason for which Eduardo Capetillo Jr. was arrested, because he was also traveling without license plates and was singled out for invading the metrobus lanes on Avenida Paseo de la Reforma in Mexico City.

Eduardo Capetillo Jr. recorded the arrest

It is worth noting that the video was recorded by the same Eduardo Capetillo Jr. who was alone on his motorcycle, during the detention and as a defense and to show what was happening, he decided to make a live video.

WE RECOMMEND YOU: Eduardo Capetillo Jr. is caught with a GUN at the CDMX airport | VIDEO

The clip was recovered by users of social networks and it can also be seen as Edward Capetillo Jr. expresses his discontent at being detained by auxiliary security officers.

As argued by Eduardo Capetillo Junior, the police officers had no right to stop him because they were not traffic; however, these arguments were evaded by the police assistant who assured that Eduardo Capetillo Jr. did not carry plates and that in addition I was traveling in the lane assigned exclusively for the metrobus.

They assure that Eduardo Capetillo Jr. tried to escape

However, the verbal brawl did not stop here, since later Capetillo Jr. was accused by the uniformed men of trying to escape, and they specified that he tried flee from the Chapultepec Zoo to the Angel of Independence, where he was arrested, however this fact was denied by the son of Biby Gaytan.

Minutes after everything that happened is seen, the video is abruptly cut off and until now it is unknown how the incident ended, since neither Eduardo Capetillo Jr. nor his famous parents have met. mentioned regarding this encounter with the police of the young man, who is currently 27 years old and who in December 2021 was seen carrying a firearm and unleashed a scandal in the world of show.

FAL

KEEP READING:

She is the beautiful influencer girlfriend of the eldest son of Biby Gaytán and Eduardo Capetillo: PHOTOS