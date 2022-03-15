Son of Eduardo Capetillo is arrested and stars in a riot with officers

This morning the son of Eduardo Capetillo and Baby Gaytán, Eduardo Capetillo Jr.surprised on social networks by posting a live video where he appeared together with two police officers, who They would have detained him while he was driving through the streets of CDMX.

As could be seen in the clip, Capetillo jr was traveling at excessive speed, on the metrobus lane and without license plates on his motorcycle, which caught the attention of the uniformed men who proceeded to ask him to stop.

Eduardo began to transmit the situation through his social networks and starred in tremendous zafarrancho of which his followers were witnesses, and that is that while he assured that the officers could not stop him because he was not in transit, they tried to prove the opposite.

They even explained to him that driving without license plates is reason enough for any element of the police to arrest him; However, he committed a second infraction because when he was pointed out he increased his speed and tried to flee, for which he received a sanction.

Capetillo also accused the police of trying to assault him, because they got too close to his motorcycle, something that bothered him because he asked them not to touch it. It should be noted that although at the beginning he recorded the video for anything that could happen, the live was deleted from their networks and is not availableso until now it is unknown how things ended.