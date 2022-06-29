Son of Eduardo Santamarina and Itatí Cantoral is rumored to have married

Despite their controversial separation in 2004, Itati Cantoral and Eduardo Santamarina They have been attentive to the care of their two children, the twins Roberto Miguel and José Eduardo, who are 22 years old and they are becoming more and more popular.

Recently, Roberto Miguel, who seeks to have a career as a soccer player and who studies engineering, drew attention on Instagram as he published a photograph that caught the attention of his followers who began to suspect if they had already been married, because of the way the young man and his girlfriend, Zaire Renata, were dressed.

In the postcard you can see the lovers very formally dressed, since the son of Eduardo Santamarina and Itatí Cantoral wear a black suit; while his girlfriend wears a fitted white off-the-shoulder dress.

“Weekend Happiness”, was the phrase with which the young woman shared the photograph. Just as in the location put Veracruz Mexico, so the lovers went on a trip to said state of the Mexican Republic for the celebration.

Although the image went viral and attracted comments, Roberto Miguel did not get married since later through other photographs it can be shown that the young people were at a graduation.

