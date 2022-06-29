Entertainment

Son of Eduardo Santamarina and Itatí Cantoral is rumored to have married

Photo of James James27 mins ago
0 19 1 minute read

Written in CELEBRITIES the

Despite their controversial separation in 2004, Itati Cantoral and Eduardo Santamarina They have been attentive to the care of their two children, the twins Roberto Miguel and José Eduardo, who are 22 years old and they are becoming more and more popular.

Recently, Roberto Miguel, who seeks to have a career as a soccer player and who studies engineering, drew attention on Instagram as he published a photograph that caught the attention of his followers who began to suspect if they had already been married, because of the way the young man and his girlfriend, Zaire Renata, were dressed.

In the postcard you can see the lovers very formally dressed, since the son of Eduardo Santamarina and Itatí Cantoral wear a black suit; while his girlfriend wears a fitted white off-the-shoulder dress.

“Weekend Happiness”, was the phrase with which the young woman shared the photograph. Just as in the location put Veracruz Mexico, so the lovers went on a trip to said state of the Mexican Republic for the celebration.

Although the image went viral and attracted comments, Roberto Miguel did not get married since later through other photographs it can be shown that the young people were at a graduation.

Recommended video: Belinda shares a moving moment with her father

Source link

Photo of James James27 mins ago
0 19 1 minute read

Related Articles

Today’s horoscope, June 28, 2022, of all zodiac signs

5 mins ago

Natalie Portman and the car that captivated her admiration on set

9 mins ago

Eduin Caz responds to separation rumors: “They should investigate well”

16 mins ago

Harry Potter and the 25 figures he has left since his first book was released in 1997

20 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button