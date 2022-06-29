Entertainment

Son of Eduardo Santamarina and Itatí Cantoral is rumored to have married

Photo of James James29 mins ago
0 26 1 minute read

Written in CELEBRITIES the

Despite their controversial separation in 2004, Itati Cantoral and Eduardo Santamarina They have been attentive to the care of their two children, the twins Roberto Miguel and José Eduardo, who are 22 years old and they are becoming more and more popular.

Recently, Roberto Miguel, who seeks to have a career as a soccer player and who studies engineering, drew attention on Instagram as he published a photograph that caught the attention of his followers who began to suspect if they had already been married, because of the way the young man and his girlfriend, Zaire Renata, were dressed.

In the postcard you can see the lovers very formally dressed, since the son of Eduardo Santamarina and Itatí Cantoral wear a black suit; while his girlfriend wears a fitted white off-the-shoulder dress.

“Weekend Happiness”, was the phrase with which the young woman shared the photograph. Just as in the location put Veracruz Mexico, so the lovers went on a trip to said state of the Mexican Republic for the celebration.

Although the image went viral and attracted comments, Roberto Miguel did not get married since later through other photographs it can be shown that the young people were at a graduation.

Recommended video: Belinda shares a moving moment with her father

Source link

Photo of James James29 mins ago
0 26 1 minute read

Related Articles

Pedrito Sola criticizes Myrka Dellanos’ daughter for bikini photos: “She’s made by force”

6 mins ago

Capture Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne in a kiss

10 mins ago

North West used Kim Kardashian’s private plane to celebrate her birthday with her friends

18 mins ago

“Bergman’s greatness was not to be afraid of the darkness of the human”

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button