Son of former Salinas councilman was murdered; happened seven days after returning to the country | Security | News

The happiness felt by Vilma Laínez, former councilor of the Salinas canton, upon meeting her son Víctor Peña lasted only a few days. On Friday, May 6, a week after his offspring returned to the resort from the neighboring country of Peru, he was murdered by alleged hitmen.

Peña, 32, had come to the José Luis Tamayo parish (Salinas) to celebrate Mother’s Day and her mother’s birthday. But these plans were cut short around 11:30 p.m. last Friday.

At that time, individuals who were traveling in a vehicle shot Peña several times while he was driving a car with two companions. The attack extended for almost a block, according to the section in which the police found the ballistic evidence.

Finally, the car crashed at the height of a hotel located next to a supermarket, on Carlos Espinoza Larrea Avenue, in the Salinas canton.

Salinas, Santa Elena. Víctor Peña Laínez, 32, was shot while driving a vehicle. In a one-block stretch, police collected several ballistic evidence. Photo: Rudy Rosales

Édison Miranda, commander of the Santa Elena Subzone Police (s), indicated that the holes of at least eleven shots were left in the car driven by Peña, who had already suffered threats and attacks, reasons why he decided to settle in Peru.

Peña, according to information from the Judicial Function, registers three judicial processes: for robbery in 2018, but the judge issued a dismissal because there was no fiscal accusation; for food, in 2015; and a year earlier, in 2014, for possession of controlled substances (6.5 grams of cocaine), but there is no public information on that case.

The deceased, according to images shared on social networks, had several bullet wounds in the head and his body was left inside the car. While one of Peña’s companions was injured and she was taken to a nearby health home.

Police personnel stated that they are investigating this criminal act. One of the skills they will carry out, as reported, is the review of the ECU911 video surveillance cameras to identify those responsible for this murder.

With this new crime, the province of Santa Elena adds 26 violent deaths, presumably in the style of hitmen, so far this year 2022.

The body of Víctor Peña is veiled at his home, located in the Centenario neighborhood, of the José Luis Tamayo parish. (I)