Son of Javier Sotomayor becomes champion of Spain in high jump

Jaxier Sotomayorson of world high jump record holder Javier Sotomayorbecame Spain champion in the sub-16 category of that athletic discipline, after breaking their personal records and achieving a record of 1.91 meters.

With this performance, the 14-year-old beat his personal best result by four centimetersreported specialized journalist Raúl Rodríguez after announcing the good news on his Facebook profile.

After seeing her son’s first attempts this Sunday on the indoor track in Sabadell, Barcelona, ​​Sotomayor had assured: “We’re going for the gold. I see it very well,” he told the reporter Yosleidy GomezJaxier’s mother.

the page of SportCuba He also reported that the new athlete, a member of the CDMELIZ SPORT Club, managed to unseat the Spaniards Iker Díaz Montill (1.85 m) and Joaquín González Granados (1.83 m) in the national competition, with an impressive sequence of jumps in which He barely had three failures, when trying to exceed the 1.95 meter mark.

Several Internet users reacted to these publications and left congratulatory messages for the son of one of the most important Cuban athletes of all time. “Congratulations to the boy, hopefully he is as big as his father”; “The little prince of the heights, a pity that he competes for another country and does not represent Cuba”; “Many congratulations to him, I’m sure his father is happy to see him succeed,” some forum members wrote.

This is not Jaxier’s first appearance in relevant competitions in the Iberian nation. In 2021 he participated in the Spanish Championship of Autonomous Federationsalso in the sub-16 category, which took place at the Luis Ocaña Athletics Track, in Cuenca, according to the digital magazine Play-Off Magazine.

On that occasion, he took advantage of some of his best virtues, such as the excellent height he possesses to dedicate himself to this sport. At just 13 years old, he was the youngest athlete in the tournament. and placed fifth thanks to a jump of 1.78 meterswhich at that time became his personal mark and the minimum record to be included in the Spanish indoor championship.

The young sportsman has on his shoulders the pressure of his father’s achievements, who for more than 25 years he has owned the world record of the discipline with a mark of 2.45 metersregistered in Salamanca, Spain, in 1993, and untouchable for today’s most renowned jumpers.

Javier Sotomayor Sanabria, considered the best in high jump history, has an Olympic title, two world championships, four indoor and three Pan American titles. His first mark was obtained when he was only 16 years old.

For his sporting merits, received the Sports Myths award in the 72nd edition of the Mundo Deportivo newspaper Gala, held at the National Art Museum of Catalonia, Spain. The laurel recognized him as the man who has jumped the highest in history without the help of any implement.