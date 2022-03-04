Son of Papo Lucca dies

The Puerto Rican musician and director of the salsa orchestra La Sonora Ponceña, Enrique “Papo” Lucca, is in mourning after the death of his son Omar, and percussionist Angel Luis Hernández, who was part of the renowned group.

The announcement of the death of his son was revealed through a post on the account of Javier Tito Alvarez, who expresses his condolences to several relatives.

“As I wrote last night, it was a bad news night. Our partner Omar Lucca left us very early, whom I affectionately nicknamed “Voltron” when we worked together with the Sanabria Family. My deepest condolences to his family Keila Lucca Ricky Zayas Sonia Duclet Richard Garrido Papo Lucca and especially to his children. Strength. Fly high my corduroy”.

On the other hand, the Sonora Ponceña expressed through its Facebook account its condolences for the death of Hernández.

“Enrique “Papo” Lucca and all the staff that make up the Sonora Ponceña express their deepest condolences for the death of Angel Luis Hernández, a great human being and prestigious former member of our orchestra… our voice of encouragement for his wife and family and may the Creator give you a lot of strength in this difficult time you are facing… our prayers are with you”, expresses the message posted along with images of the musician.

It is worth mentioning that in 2020 his eldest son, Enrique Lucca III, known as Papo Junior, died at the age of 49 due to complications with pancreatitis, a health condition that had afflicted him for two years.