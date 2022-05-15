Son of Pepe Aguilar poses in a photo with daughter of Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán – El Financiero

Although Angela and Leonardo are the best known children of Pepe Aguilarthe truth is the Eagle Dynasty is larger and includes Emiliano Aguilarthe singer’s first-born, who recently was seen with Rosa Isela Guzmán, daughter of Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán.

Photography by Emiliano Aguilar and Rosa Isela Guzmán

The photograph, apparently taken from an Instagram story, was posted by a journalist named Nelsie Carrillo on the same social network and quickly went viral.

In it, Emiliano, 29, is shown leaning on a chair in which the drug trafficker’s eldest daughter is sitting inside what appears to be a barbershop; she presumably is Guzmán’s, since he has a business called Los Charros Barber Shop.

Instagram capture.

The image also has some letters that say ‘Happy Mother’s Day‘, alluding to Mother’s Day that in Mexico and other countries was this Tuesday, May 10, although in reality the photo began to circulate on Monday, May 9, so it is believed to be from this week.

Internet users have questioned what is the relationship between the son of the singer and the daughter of the drug trafficker, and if somehow this relationship could transcend to the Aguilar and Guzmán families. So far, none of those involved, nor the Aguilar family have commented on it.

Who is Emiliano Aguilar?

Emiliano Aguilar Trevino is the name of the eldest son of Pepe Aguilar, whom he had with his first wife, Carmen Treviño. The 29-year-old is not a public figure like his half-siblings Ángela and Leonardo, as well as Aneliz, who despite not being a singer, is influencer.

However, it became known in 2017 because He was arrested at the San Ysidro border crossing between Tijuana and San Diego, accused of human traffickingas he was trying to cross four people of Chinese origin into the United States in the trunk of his car.

Currently the young is part of staff at the shows of his father and his brothers; he lives well with his father and his brothers despite not being so close to them.