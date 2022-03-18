Son of Vicente Fernández would have STOLEN and hit Juan Gabriel with a GUN | VIDEO

James 15 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 27 Views

The sons of Vicente Fernandez They have always been the target of multiple controversies that marked their father’s career, ‘The 3 Potrillos’ as Chente told them, they always had it all but there are dark moments in their lives, like that occasion when it is said that Gerardo Fernandez there would be Stolen and hit to John Gabriel with a gunbefore the astonished look of one of the best friends of ‘Divo de Juárez’.

The journalist Olga Wornat continues to reveal great truths about the Fernández Family, this time she recounts the occasion in which Gerardo Fernandez committed a Stole to the detriment of the ‘Divo de Juárez’. Despite the incredibleness of her words, the video testimony of the writer assuring that the son of Vicente Fernandez he was a dangerous man.

Source link

About James

Check Also

“As a fumigated spider”: Raúl Araiza exhibits a Televisa actress for arriving drunk at ‘Hoy’

Mexico City.- Recently the famous actor and comedian, Raul Araizain full program liveI don’t doubt …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved