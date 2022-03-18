Son of Vicente Fernández would have STOLEN and hit Juan Gabriel with a GUN | VIDEO

The sons of Vicente Fernandez They have always been the target of multiple controversies that marked their father’s career, ‘The 3 Potrillos’ as Chente told them, they always had it all but there are dark moments in their lives, like that occasion when it is said that Gerardo Fernandez there would be Stolen and hit to John Gabriel with a gunbefore the astonished look of one of the best friends of ‘Divo de Juárez’.

The journalist Olga Wornat continues to reveal great truths about the Fernández Family, this time she recounts the occasion in which Gerardo Fernandez committed a Stole to the detriment of the ‘Divo de Juárez’. Despite the incredibleness of her words, the video testimony of the writer assuring that the son of Vicente Fernandez he was a dangerous man.

The accusations gain strength after Silvia Urquidi, who was the best friend of John Gabriel, who also testified to that Stole what did he commit Gerardo Fernandez and that even forced Alejandro Fernández to apologize to “Divo de Juárez”.

Olga Wornat explains that Gerardo Fernandez he had traits of social antipathy and that it was very difficult for him to live with homosexual people, in addition to the fact that he was always armed. That is why he was always considered a dangerous subject by the writer, a lawsuit that is portrayed in the series ‘The Last King’.

Despite the Stole to John Gabriel and all the controversy surrounding the life of Gerardo Fernandezwas the most attached son he had Vicente Fernandezwho often commented that it was Gerardo himself who visited him, ate with him and spent time by his side, for which he was always protected by the singer and three months after his death, things began to come to light.

Olga Wornat relates that on that occasion Gerardo Fernandez hit with the butt of a gun to JGabriel despite the fact that he was the artist of the moment, which immediately spread and forced the Fernández clan to apologize to Juanga. Since then, the relationship has been fractured and things have never been the same between him and Vicente Fernandez.

In addition, Silvia Urquidi tells on the program ‘Gossip No Like’ that, Gerardo Fernandez you theft to John Gabriel the box office of a palenque in which the Mexican singer-songwriter had performed, so Juanga’s best friend denounces that Vicente Fernández’s son went with armed men to claim the money as his own.

These passages are the ones that put at the center of the controversy Gerardo Fernandezas in this video where Olga Wornat reveals some experiences she had with the son of Vicente Fernández