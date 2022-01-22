Son wants a Rolls but is too small to drive | What the father does is moving

Fatherly love knows no bounds: this man showed a certain dedication to the family when he literally created a very special Rolls Royce for his young son from scratch.

A good father, as far as possible, will always do everything in his power to make his child’s life still small fun and happy. A man originally from the United States, however, took this concept literally by making a gift for his very young son that transcends the skills of the greatest builders in the industry.

Imagine that your child who is not even old enough to have a driving license is expressing a desire to drive a car. And this is no ordinary car since the convertible he likes so much is nothing short of it Rolls Royce Boat Tail. A “normal” Rolls Royce also costs half a million dollars but the Boat Tail with its price tag of well 28 million dollars it definitely exceeds the economic possibilities of a normal worker.

But the owner of the YouTube channel ND Woodworking Art who is also the parent in question had an ace up his sleeve. The man uploaded a video to the channel in which he and his son choose the car he likes online before going to work on the incredible feat.

The steering? A little woody!

Using his skill in carving wood by creating toys and other objects for everyday life, the man has patiently sanded, cut and sawed until he got to assemble a perfect replica of the Rolls Royce Boat Tail made almost entirely of wood, except for some details.

The result is incredible: we have a perfectly running wooden car finished down to the smallest of details. The trunk of the car also imitates that of the original Boat Tail, only instead of bottles of expensive Champagne inside we have plastic glasses and a fruit juicemuch more suitable for the young age of the “pilot”.

How long did it take this zealous parent to complete his titanic feat? 68 days! We don’t know for sure how long it takes a carver to create a toy machine but it seems to us that ND Wood Working Art was really quick.

