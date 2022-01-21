Sonego and Berrettini aim for the second round

When the going gets tough the tough get to play. And it was a test of strength that Matteo Berrettini offered on the stage of the Rod Laver Arena, who landed for the second time in the second round of the Australian Open, first Slam of 2022 (prize money 54.2 million dollars) underway on the concrete of Melbourne Park in the Australian metropolis. Red light, however, for Lorenzo Sonego. Saturday will be the turn of the third blue in the race, Jannik Sinner.

In the first two matches of the best version of the Roman, almost no trace was seen, but this time it did! After a not so simple debut – success in four sets on the American Brandon Nakashima, # 68 ATP – also because of the stomach ache, and a second round not too exciting with a set left at American Stefan Kozlov, n.169 of the ranking, on the scoreboard thanks to a wild card, the 25 year old Roman, 7 of the ranking and seeding, regained his best tennis and beat 62 76 (3) 46 26 76 (5), after four hours and ten minutes of struggle, the Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, n.31 in the ranking and seeding, on his second participation in Melbourne where for the first time he had won two matches (both in three sets).

The 18-year-old from El Palmar (Murcia) had won the only precedent with the blue in the tie-break of the decisive set, played in the quarterfinals on the fast indoor Vienna last year. Matteo immediately struggled, forced to cancel four break points in the second game and another in the fourth. But, after a quarter of an hour of fireworks, the first to lose the serve was Alcaraz who in the fifth game canceled a first ball-break with a right on the line but not the second. It was the shock for Berrettini who, with a streak of five consecutive games, secured the first set 6-2, thanks to a lot of mistakes by the Spaniard, prey to the desire to break the ball on every shot.

Berrettini took a break at the start in the second set (2-0), Alcaraz interrupted the streak of games won in a row by the Roman at seven (2-1). Matteo defended the advantage up to 4-2 but in the eighth game, with a soft tight cross backhand, the Next Gen of El Palmar took away the joke for the first time, grabbing the blue on 4 at the second useful break. even. To decide was a tie-break dominated by the blue who, after a backhand error, put in six consecutive points – including a backhand passer-by slice for the 4-1 that made coach Vincenzo Santopadre cheer in the stands (“Madonna che you did “, the lip), closing by 7 points to 3.