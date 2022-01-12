Sonego and Fognini on the hunt for quarters

Lorenzo Sonego hit the entrance to the quarter-finals of the “Sydney Tennis Classic “, ATP 250 tournament with a prize pool of $ 521,000 that is being played on the concrete courts of the Olympic Park Tennis Center – broadcast live and exclusively on SuperTennis – one of the two events that precedes the Australian Open, the first round of the Slam season.

The 26-year-old from Turin, n.27 in the ranking and fifth seeded, after beating the French Hugo Gaston, n.67 ATP, in the Italian night liquidated 62 63, in an hour and 20 minutes of play, the Argentine Sebastian Baez, n.95 ATP, promoted by the qualifications.

There was no precedent between the Piedmontese and the 21-year-old from Buenos Aires. Match in balance only up to two equal: then Lorenzo took off and with a partial of five games in a row he secured the first set (6-2) and started well also in the second half. Baez, after having risked losing the serve for the third time in a row, stopped the bleeding (1-1) but in the sixth game he suffered the decisive break with the Piedmontese who limited himself to controlling until the final 6-3 .

Virtually perfect performance of “Sonny”: 6 aces and no double faults, 69% of first on the field with 84% of the points obtained and 71% of points won also with the second, and no ball-break conceded. On the scoresheet 25 winners against 10 free (10 against 15 for Baez).

On Thursday in the quarters Sonego will have to contend with the Russian Aslan Karatsev, 20 ATP and first favorite in seeding: the 28-year-old from Vladikavkaz won the only previous one in three sets, played in the round of 16 on the hard courts in Dubai last year.