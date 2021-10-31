Sonego, Fognini and Sinner in the main draw, Musetti, Mager and Seppi one step away

Gianluca Mager is engaged in the decisive round of the qualifiers of the “Rolex Paris Masters”, eighth and last ATP Masters 1000 of the year endowed with a prize pool of 2,603,700 euros that is being disputed on the fast indoor of the Palais Omnisport in Paris-Bercy.

In the late afternoon the 26 year old from Sanremo, 68 ATP and ninth seeded, after overcoming the Swiss Henri Laaksonen, 103 of the ranking, in a match that ended well after midnight, takes on the Japanese Yoshihito Nishioka for a place on the scoreboard, 82 ATP (no previous).

Red light, however, for Lorenzo Musetti and Andreas Seppi. The 19 year old from Carrara, n.67 ATP and eighth seeded of the “which”, after having imposed a comeback on the French Lucas Pouille, 153 of the ranking, on the scoreboard thanks to a wild card, yielded 36 63 64, in two hours and nine minutes of the game, to the other “landlord” Hugo Gaston, 107 ATP, never faced before.

The 37-year-old from Caldaro, n.98 of the ranking, protagonist of the elimination of the Spanish Pedro Martinez, n.58 ATP and second seed, was defeated by 62 61, in just 67 minutes, from the Swedish Mikael Ymer, n.101 ATP, taking revenge for the defeat remedied by the Alto Adige in the only precedent, in the first round of the Barcelona tournament (clay) in 2017.