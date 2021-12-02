Sonepar Italia exceeds 1 billion in turnover

Record year for Sonepar Italia, a company specialized in the distribution of electrical equipment and part of the international Sonepar group, which, in these first days of December, has exceeded the threshold of 1 billion euros in turnover for the first time in its history. After closing the first half of 2021 with a growth of 41% to 500 million euros, it therefore reaches a new important goal.

“For us this is a great result – he declares Sergio Novello, president and CEO of Sonepar Italia -. We thank all our customers for the trust they show in us every day, even in a contingency that is not always easy in the management of the assortments and in guaranteeing the availability of the products. At Sonepar Italia, we constantly reinvest in new markets, in new store openings and in new services that are increasingly customized to suit everyone’s needs. Our world is electric and will remain so in the future, with great focus and continuous research for improvement“.

“We will become more and more effective – continues Novello – in guaranteeing customer satisfaction, also thanks to our new proprietary e-commerce platform “Genius”, which we are testing in this period. Our intent is to be able to increasingly consolidate the role of trusted partner, alongside all professionals in the electrical world. We thank our many partner suppliers who, in such a complicated period in managing cost increases and the scarcity of raw materials, always try to address critical issues in the best possible way, safeguarding supply chain relationships. And, of course, a special thanks goes to all the collaborators of Sonepar, Elettroveneta and HdueA, because, with the quality of their work, they are writing an important chapter in the history of electrical equipment in Italy “.