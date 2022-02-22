Song by Belinda Lies bastard in controversy after breaking up with Christian Nodal | Famous

Last weekend, Belinda and Nodal each released songs that talk about heartbreak and spite. For some of the fans, these songs are a response to the surprise separation and end of their wedding engagement.
Belinda’s mother promotes the singer’s theme
The song appeared on Belinda’s official YouTube channel ‘Lies, kid…’ last Saturday, February 19. No further details were given, except that it is a “demo”.
Some media claim that it is a song that the singer recorded since 2019, but Belinda has not promoted the single from her Instagram or Twitter accounts.
However, the one who already did it was his mother, Belinda Schüll, who shared the announcement of the topic through her Instagram stories. In the image, a photo of her daughter appears in the center. Above, the name of the artist and below the word “cabr…”with the last three letters backwards.
The publication does not redirect to any other site, but the photo of Belinda that appears there is the same one with which the song ‘Lies, cabr…’ is illustrated on the singer’s YouTube channel.
The promotion that Doña Belinda Schüll has made fuels the controversy that this issue has unleashed, since the piece recounts the apparent awakening of a woman after a love disappointment:
” I don’t want a ‘man’ who thinks he’s better than me,
always fighting and behaving like a goat…
I’m tired of your lies
I don’t want your kisses anymore. Save the try.”
“Days went by and you were surprised when you lost me.
I just want him to think he’s better than me.
I no longer believe your words.
Do not ask me for forgiveness“.
For some fans, the release of this song is a response to the topic ‘We are no longer, nor will we be’ that Christian Nodal premiered last Friday the 18th, only 6 days after announcing the breakup with Belinda.
In that song, Nodal also addresses heartbreak with verses that for some represent a review of the singer’s separation:
” I wanted to fill my skin with tattoos
to cover the kisses you left
I can hide the history we live,
but i can’t erase you“.
They say that time will heal everything
and I know it’s a lie
it is impossible for me to forget
the love of my life”.
The role of Belinda’s mother after the separation from Nodal
Hours after the night of Saturday, February 12, Christian Nodal published a statement confirming the breakup with Belinda, Mrs. Belinda Schüll, the singer’s mother, reacted to the separation with a message in her Instagram stories.
Nodal’s ‘ex-mother-in-law’ said in that publication that “love would be to respect each other”: “In this time of pain we go through the mourning of one of the most beloved people in our family. With love it would be respecting us and giving space to all communications and opinions, since we can all go through great and painful losses,” he wrote. .
His famous daughter took up the post and added: “Yes mommy, you’re absolutely right. That’s right”. Last Friday the 11th, the singer’s family held a religious service for the first death anniversary of Juana Morenograndmother of Belinda, who died in February 2021 at age 88.
While the romance between the singers was alive, the mother of the actress also spoke a few times about the couple and Christian Nodal.
One of them occurred in April 2021 when he publicly asked the singer to “take care” of his daughter: “The only thing I want is for Belinda to be happy; that (Nodal) take care of her, protect her, that she be happy; that she be a great gentleman,” he said, according to statements collected by Who.