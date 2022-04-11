Song in the Smoke, PSVR review. Survival at the origin of time

Virtual reality, with all its potential, has often been limited by the easy resource of first-person shooters (static target shooting or common use, with free movement). And yes, we find great titles, like the one reviewed here Fraked, but in the long run the impression of a worrying lack of ideas is transmitted.

Beyond the bet on the puzzles of a thousand and one ways and the, not sufficiently exploited, third-person game (be it a classic side scroller or a more modern rear perspective), the first person seems made to be enjoyed in VR . The power of the invention is to put us really in the action, to make us feel that we are there, and what better way to do this than to transmit the action through our own eyes. Of course, the bombastic world we live in makes shooters the kings of the party. Fortunately, we can find other types of games within the genre. Masterpieces of adventure and videogames in general, such as Half Life: Alyx, for which any label falls short; or interesting proposals such as Budget Cuts, a satire on staff cuts in impersonal corporations. Yes, the first person in virtual reality can be exploited in an efficient and original way. And that’s when we run into survival genre.

The survival genre and VR, love at first sight

The powerful particularity of feeling in that other place thanks to VR puts on a platter the fact that they make us have a hard time. That is why terror is another of the most exploited genres in this format. Survival, for its part and as we have in the analysis of the failed The Red Lantern (which is not a VR game, but not a survival game either, given its erroneous approach), must continually put us in trouble; grab our necks and clamp until, at the last moment, we find something that allows us to continue breathing. They are the continuous tripping around the corner, finding stones on the road again and again.

So survival and horror go so hand in hand many times inside and outside of VR, because the former can produce the latter. The lack of resources in a hostile environment, the dangers of the night, the traps, the wild animals, the monsters, the scarcity, the hunger, the cold, a wound that does not stop bleeding… a survival game. And it is not strange that this is transformed within us into anxiety, anguish, fear. Fear of losing life like in no other genre, because our job during the game is precisely to preserve it from being denied through the mechanics themselves. They are games that continually want to kill us, games whose goal is to see us dead. All this is enhanced if we feel inside that trap through a VR headset and if the actions we must perform to stay alive are physical, as if it were reality.

Make a virtue of limitations

What has been said is reflected with good results in Song in the Smoke, but first we are going to emphasize a detail that could have ruined the idea. In the commented The Red Lantern, one of the criticisms we made had to do with its artistic direction. In the first person we saw a world of cartoons and pastel colors. That Alaska in which we had to enter was not frightening because of its rounded and friendly shapes, on the contrary, it unconsciously encouraged us to stay and live there.

The technical limitations of virtual reality, which force us to distribute the rendering power, prevent realism in their graphics in many titles, especially if they are independent. Depending on the genre there is no problem with that, but there is in survival in the first person and with VR, because there reality is one more of the elements that add to the ordeal that the game has prepared for us. Assuming this limitation by the small study 17-Bitthe fantastic tone chosen for the game with its monsters and magical portals seems intelligent to us, because it solvently justifies the absence of reality (this was not the case in The Red Lantern, which was set in our present).

Responsible for the particular tone of the game is none other than Katsya Terada. Already from the cover and the menu screen you can see his strong personality. The veteran illustrator, who has worked on world-class print, film and gaming works such as The Monkey King, Blood: The Last Vampire and The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, is able to make his mark beyond his influence main, the great Moebius. How well designed the levels are does the rest.

How A song in the Smoke capitalizes on the survival genre

Already in work, everything else works better than good. We are a primitive man in an ancestral millenary time. From time to time our stomach growls, so we will look for wild berries to eat to calm it down. The night brings the cold, so it will be time to complete a circle of stones, fill it with branches, put a ball of flammable threads and click two stones to bring the magic of fire. In the flames it will be fine to roast previously hunted food. We will take advantage of the previous skinning of our prey by tanning skins to cover ourselves from inclement weather, for example. For hunting, we will have built spears, axes, arrows, knives. Weapons that will also serve us to defend ourselves against wild and ferocious animals.

All of this would be great in a standard survival game, but it’s its implementation in VR that makes the difference. To snap those stones with which to light a fire, we must physically perform the movement. The same to crush a potion in a bowl or to sharpen a stick to turn into a spear. We will nervously brandish our ax to the left and right in front of a beast that is threatening us, and we will tense our arms so that the bow that holds the arrow does the same. Remember, everything in an environment that makes us feel in a space that is not our real one. As a result, magic is served.

CONCLUSION Song of the Smoke, a VR survival game, narrates ancestral life through mysticism and the dreamlike, which helps him to distance himself from a reality that he cannot aspire to due to budgetary and technical issues. Thus, the work of Katsya Terada in the artistic section is exceptional. On the other hand, the implementation of the mechanics via Move controls together with virtual reality trigger the feeling of immersion. We must manually and physically perform each small or large action. Clicking two stones to create fire, defending ourselves against enemies, tilting a bowl to drink its contents… These are moments to carry out over and over again, but that we assimilate without problems by putting them into practice naturally. 17-Bit fully triumphs with her proposal, and turns Song in the Smoke into one of the best options… if your thing is to suffer and fight for your life in hostile environments that insist on your death.

THE BEST The work done on the level design.

The implementation via Move of each action.

The feeling of being almost always at a disadvantage.

The great immersion of it all through VR. WORST Not your kind of game. The excellent implementation of survival paradoxically makes it difficult for neophytes to approach its proposal.

Despite Katsya Terada’s incredible work, we can’t help but wonder how a more realistic tone would have suited her graphics.

The strange combination of continuous movement and jumps when overcoming slopes, for example.