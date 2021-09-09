‘Song One’ A remarkable first feature with Anne Hathaway

Available on Netflix, presented at the 30th Sundance Film Festival, Song One is a 2014 film with Anne Hathaway And Johnny Flynn, among the best examples of US independent cinema.

Song One | The plot

Henry Ellis (Ben Rosenfield) is a nineteen year old with a passion for music. Owner of a gramophone and struggling with new songs to be tested in the underground corridors of the subway, the young man ends up being hit by a taxi due to his distraction.

When she learns, her older sister Franny (Hathaway) leaves her research for her doctorate in anthropology and flies from Morocco to New York. Arriving at the hospital, she finds her mother Karen (Mary Steenburgen) at Henry’s bedside, whose prognosis is worse than expected.

With the firm intention of awakening him from a coma, Franny decides to retrace the places loved by his brother, recording the sounds that populate them for him. On his wanderings he will meet James Forester (Johnny Flynn), a musician of whom Henry is a huge fan, and will start a romantic relationship with him.

The independent cinema that is worth

Written and directed by Kate Barker-Froyland, Song One follows the canons of that independent cinema that he finds in Before sunrise And Before we go two of its best representatives. The protagonists are a boy and a girl, initially strangers to each other, who find themselves sharing one or more nights wandering around the city, opening up to each other and discovering a new and important feeling. From that moment on, in fact, nothing will be the same again, and the reasons are many.

In the case of Franny and James, the story was born burdened by an almost unbearable weight. The uncertainty and concern for Henry’s fate arise, at irregular intervals, in their appointments, unexpected gestures and song lyrics.

Nevertheless, love can find alternative ways, real, intimate. James will be a lifeline for Franny, a rock to cling to, without which he would sink, probably taking his mother with him as well. For her part, Franny will become a muse for James, in full creative block and scared of the future.

The truth of Song One, a valuable first work

Song One offers a small slice of life, as romantic as it is realistic. To give truth to the story is above all the climate of expectation that hovers over you from start to finish.

The actions and reactions of the characters involved depend on this: Franny lives with the remorse of having had his first adult quarrel with Henry, over which he cut ties; Karen feels a cumbersome sense of guilt, because she is convinced that she has not looked after her son well. Anger, despair, sadness are channeled into something constructive, which will strengthen the bonds and also bring back to the surface. pleasant memories of the past.

With extreme delicacy and sensitivity, the filmmaker sketches three figures in particular phases of their respective lives. Change, the search for one’s own path, between attempts and fears. The result is a rather valuable and interesting first work.

New York City it then provides the most suitable setting for the purpose, with its nocturnal scenarios and the musical panorama that could not be more alive. The performances of the main performers themselves, Flynn and Hathaway, enrich and distinguish him.

* Hi I’m Sabrina, if you want to read my other articles click here.