Songbird | Adam Mason’s pandemic film review

In pandemic circumstances, filmmakers are subjected to a litany of pressures and precautions when making films in this era of COVID-19. The high beam Host by Rob Savage has shown that there is still a responsible, thoughtful and surprisingly effective way to make a ‘pandemic movie’, just adapt naturally and intelligently to the new ‘guidelines’. Songbird from Adam Mason, on the other hand, it is instead everything that we would not want “pandemic cinema” to be. Of dubious taste, from ethics blurry and, in the absence of a better definition, “too premature”. Oh yes, and above all? It is astounding out of tune and, well, irresponsible.

It is 2024. The world population has been decimated by a constantly evolving COVID-19 without the possibility of vaccinations (COVID-23). Globally, 110 million people have died, including 8 in America. Only the “Munis” can go out in public according to the rules of the new “Department of Health”, like the bicycle courier Nico (KJ Apa). For some reason, he’s immune to disease, which makes him a perfect delivery guy for Lester’s Gets operations, which is raking in cash from wealthy customers who are willing to pay the top fast delivery. Nico is putting aside every generous tip until he can bring his beloved Sara (Sofia Carson) in Big Sur, where – apparently – the pandemic does not arrive. Then the unthinkable happens. Sara’s grandmother falls ill, the Department of Health knocks on the door and, if Nico doesn’t intervene, Sara will end up dying in an overcrowded “Quarantine Zone” (or “Zone Q”), where the infirm slowly perish and are forgotten.

But that is not all. May (Alexandra Daddario) organizes music livestreams every day and rounds up as a stripper on demand. Dozer (Paul Walter Hauser) is a veteran of the war in Afghanistan now in a wheelchair with armed drones who begins to connect privately with May. William (Bradley Whitford) and Piper Griffin (Demi Moore) instead manage an underground racket of “Immunity bracelets” which would guarantee uninhibited mobility to the possible infected, while also raising an immunocompromised girl (Leah McHugh) that William endangers every night when he goes out on his business. All of these personalities end up – of course – meeting and bumping into each other, but in very selfish ways related to an overall message that declines any further careful exploration of the pandemic itself.

But let’s take a step back. The beginning of Songbird hatches a dystopian Los Angeles, where highways are stifled by excessive growth and civilization has been confined both within the limits of private homes and in huge “Zones Q”. The opening credits of the film run on a hodgepodge of satirical YouTuber’s conspiratorial videos and real news clips such as monkeys taking control of an Indian city, complete with a “fake news” ranking.

A feeling of paranoia should make its way as we are introduced to a futuristic nightmare landscape, forgetting, however, that, more than a year after the start of the pandemic in the real world, we have not yet fully understood how to respond effectively to the emergency. But honestly, that’s not even where Songbird loses of credibility (assuming that’s the goal of a supposed Hollywood blockbuster).

For a film that, apparently, wants to leverage the collective fears of the moment towards a virus that the American government (among others) has difficulty in controlling and understanding, and which begins in the manner of a typical horror of the sub-genre, the narrative flow soon loses contact with what could become an acute and precise commentary on the present. Almost immediately we hear an observation aimed at underlining how Nico represents those ‘essential’ workers who risk their lives, and their sanity every day, to make the country work. And the doubly at-risk daughter played by Lia McHugh would grant the film the option of being able to say something more meaningful about making proper decisions on behalf of those who can’t.

Instead, these topical cues are barely hinted at at best, as, incredibly, Nico sets off on a suicide mission following a pandemic denial fantasy in which love wins over everything. Sara has been exposed to something, a ravenous new form of COVID-19 or whatever, but either way it is – perhaps – also a carrier. Songbird, in response, throws himself into the ‘escape’ obsessions of a boy who prefers to endanger countless other lives by putting an ‘immunity bracelet’ on his beloved’s wrist and hoping that the ploy will work.

From a purely technical point of view, the English Adam Mason is also going through this challenge like a true professional, as already demonstrated with the minimal and disturbing Hangman (2015) and with the extreme and cursed Pig (the review). Songbird separates its characters, be it Lester’s ‘single location’ performances Craig Robinson or Paul Walter Hauser, or the Griffins, at most three at the same time on the screen. Peter Stormare Instead he plays the sleazy Department of Health agent Emmett Harland, whose drastic methods of intervention require backing up buddies who are all wearing fireproof suits.

It is not that they are missing chills fired in short bursts, or that the director mismanages his ensemble behind the camera. More than anything else it is never clear from what part of the pandemic wants to place itself Songbird, and his true intentions – serious or ‘fantastic’ – are darker than a tainted blood test.

And this is precisely where the central problem lies.

Songbird he never wants to engage in any constructive moment talking about – or reflecting on – the outcome of the pandemic, or denying feelings like selfishness, or frankly, anything that has any substance. The film is just the myopic exacerbation of a pandemic that has by no means disappeared yet, at least not to the point of being able to exaggerate the possible ‘alternative’ outcomes or to treat it as if it were a minor problem, however, renouncing any significant satirical point in this regard. The threat of a global pandemic is then wiped out as Nico defies protocols and acts like the typical “Hollywood hero”, obliterating any impact that may have been caused by previous warnings or events.

It is a film that so desperately wants to get to a euphoric ending to (to) show that we can continue to live, even in doomsday scenarios, but that “we weren’t delivering packages, we were offering hope.” All Songbird does is focus on Nico, Sara, May, Dozer and a few others. Who would ever care why Big Sur isn’t tainted, or how many innocent Nico endangers (for his romance), or… well, the list is an arm long.

The art of “pandemic cinema” should not be blamed. Songbird does not fail because it dares to challenge the viewer to recontextualize our behaviors, our depressions, in full COVID-19 emergency. In fact, it is quite the opposite.

The lack of a – desirable – socio-political-cultural reflection by Adam Mason on a global epidemic experienced daily by the whole West is an evident deficiency enclosed in plain sight in this frenetic “escape” film. produced (not by chance perhaps …) by Michael Bay, which villainously undermines the most superficial aspects of isolation, from digital relationships (Alexandra Daddario interacting with a fan on a whim, come on), to the horrors of forced enclosure that leads to to get lost (Paul Walter Hauser has a traumatic moment that paints him as a disturbed and broken man, who is somehow sold as… edifying).

Ultimately, a project like Songbird would have required a structure battleship, instead it turns out to be a simple and light romantic thriller that goes to waste even a delightfully deranged Peter Stormare. In short, a film that it is meant to be a merely momentary antidote, so much potential wasted in favor of an approach without ‘high’ ambitions devoted tohollywoodization of COVID-19.

Below – on the notes of Three Little Birds by Bob Marley – found the international trailer by Songbird, in our cinemas from 30 June:

